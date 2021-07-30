Riot Games, maker of League of Legends, “doubles down” in China as games continue to grow





Shanghai Riot Games, the maker of the popular “League of Legends” game, told CNBC on Friday.

The US-based game maker announced a new studio in Shanghai on Friday, focusing on developing new games for viewers around the world.

“There are a lot of players in China who are passionate about League of Legends and Riot Games,” Leolin, VP of Riot Games and head of China, told CNBC.

“As a result, we want to double in China and continue to invest here, including not only in esports, but also in game development and other entertainment.”

According to a video message posted by Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent, the Shanghai studio will adopt the role of “hundreds”.

Riot Games is 100% owned by Chinese game giant Tencent.

Experts have expressed concern about the level of impact that Chinese companies have on investing or acquiring companies, even if they are foreign companies.

Lin said Tencent’s role is as a publisher.

“We are pleased with our current partnership and will continue to work closely with you, but the fact remains that Riot Games operates independently. Tencent will work together to serve you in China. I have great respect for what I am confident that I can do. Players. “

Future mobile esports league

According to Niko Partners, China is a very important market for Riot Games due to the popularity of PC games, which account for more than 32% of game revenue and nearly 45% of gamers.

Riot Games’ flagship game “League of Legends” is a PC game. And the company turned this title into a very popular esports or competitive gaming competition.

The screen will show the All-Star Match at the 2020 LPL “League of Legends Pro League” All-Star Weekend held in Chengdu, China on January 2, 2021.

Xu Xiaofan | Red Star News | Visual China Group | Getty Images

The League of Legends World Championships will be held in China in 2020 and again in 2021. Newzoo predicts that the esports market will generate over $ 1 billion in revenue this year for the first time in the world, making China the largest region.

However, mobile games are also very popular in China and account for the largest portion of China’s overall game revenue.

Riot Games tried to catch this trend and used its well-known brand to launch a mobile game called “League of Legends: Wildlift” in some areas last year. Not yet fully launched in China.

This is a change in Riot Games that previously focused on PC games. But Lin said it would be one of the “most important” areas.

“At Riot Games, we want to focus on the advancement of (mobile games), as many players are currently playing on mobile. The” wild lift “is a big move we are taking. , A big bet. Now we are very confident, it’s a very good product for our players, “Lin said.

Riot Games runs a competitive PC-based gaming league, but Lin said, “We are planning to launch a mobile esports league in China soon.”

