Polish Instagram influencer “@martirenti” sells “love” as an NFT for $ 250,000 Is it legal?





A Polish Instagram influencer known as “@martirenti” has successfully sold her “love” as an NFT for $ 250,000. Surprisingly, anonymous buyers bought online. The buyer was said to have been given the opportunity to date a Polish influencer, but the influencer did not reveal who this lucky man was.

NFTs have many standard and bizarre applications that have evolved from digital art to digital music rights and now to digital games. There have been some of the best performing NFTs in the last few weeks, centered around games such as Axie Infinity and other related apps.

NFT as love sells for $ 250,000

(Photo: Instagram via Malta Rentel)

According to an Insider report, non-fungible tokens or NFTs are priced at $ 250,000 or 1 million zloty, providing buyers with “love” from Polish Instagram influencers. This was the first time an NFT of “love” or human emotions had been sold. Traditionally, it’s digital art and certifies NFTs as tokens for sale.

And while this comes off as a weird token, it has seduced some people from bidding on Instagram influencer “Love” NFTs and buying from her.

NFTs are like blockchains and work with these same technologies, so there are records that they can be sold online and executed transactions. This joins the sort of Bitcoin, which unfortunately remains low at market prices, among other popular names.

Who is “@martirenti” in Poland?

Marta Rentel is a Polish online personality whose Instagram handle is known as @martirenti. Today, Rentel has more than 654,000 followers and is a well-known figure in her country. Her Instagram account also has “Blue Check Verification”. This means she is a public figure who is verified as a real person.

In selling her NFT, a Polish influencer wants to separate her physical self “Maltarente” from her Instagram and an online persona known as “@martirenti”. She said her internet persona can sell love because there is nothing physical in the online world.

Rentel is planning a dinner date with an unknown buyer, but the details have been kept secret.

Is the sale of affection and affection as an NFT successful now?

In modern markets, digital can be sold as an NFT, but selling affection, affection, and other human emotions is beyond control. Love is intangible, choose the right person, and be your partner, regardless of gender, race, or background.

(Photo: Instagram via Malta Rentel)

The specific emotions above make a paradoxical comparison with digital items and have similarities and differences that confuse the NFT.

However, the NFT was already on sale and was already abandoned as a digital entity because it succeeded in selling influencer love to buyers.

