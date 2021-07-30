Google says Microsoft is resisting flipping documents in antitrust battles





The logo appears on the Google office in New York on July 29, 2021, after announcing that the resumption of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, USA will be postponed in accordance with the updated CDC guidelines. it was done.Reuters / Andrew Kelly

July 30, 2021

Google in the Washington (Reuters) Alphabet said it did not follow a subpoena to a judge who heard a judicial antitrust proceeding against an investigative and advertising giant, according to court filings held late Thursday. I asked Microsoft to force me to submit a document.

Google issued a subpoena to Microsoft [MSFT.O] According to the filing, he was looking for documentation on Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Internet Explorer and Edge over three months ago, but hasn’t received it.

According to Google, some documents may reveal whether Microsoft was actually limiting its competition with Google, or simply failed to compete well.

“In particular, there are 19 Microsoft employees who hold a significant position in relation to the core activities of the proceedings, but at this point Microsoft refuses to commit to search,” Google submitted. Did. I said in the paperwork.

Google’s search engine is by far the market leader, but Bing has a single-digit share. Google also has a browser Chrome.

Microsoft also filed late Thursday that Google’s additional request would bring the total number of custodians with files that Microsoft had to search to 55.

Google couldn’t provide a “specific reason” for why these additional files were needed, Microsoft added.

Google said 19 of these additional custodians “are very likely to own relevant non-cumulative documents.”

According to Google, these executives have been involved in incidents such as the development and distribution of Microsoft’s various search engines, Microsoft’s search advertising business, and Microsoft’s efforts to sell devices that offer more search access points beyond the Windows desktop. Have been involved in. I took up the core issue of.

The Justice Department filed a proceeding against Google in October and launched federal and state antitrust proceedings against both Google and Facebook Inc. The federal proceedings against Google and the broader state proceedings have been integrated in preparation for the proceedings.

(Report by Diane Bartz and Shubham Kalia)

