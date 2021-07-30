FIFA 22 trailer breaks down HyperMotion gameplay improvements





EA today released the first gameplay trailer for FIFA 22. The focus is on new HyperMotion technology and how it enhances the overall next-generation gameplay experience.

The trailer begins by providing an overview of exactly what HyperMotion is. The combination of advanced 11v11 match capture and machine learning has resulted in a number of new features that theoretically improve FIFA 22’s gameplay. The trailer touches on seven new features in FIFA 22 made possible by HyperMotion.

Full Team Authentic Motion is a complete animation update and the largest in FIFA history. For the first time, EA performed simultaneous motion capture of 22 players in a high-intensity match. The recorded data affects over 4,000 animations, increasing the responsiveness, physics and intensity of real-life matches.

ML-Flow transforms 8.7 million frames of match capture data into responsible animations. The ML-Flow algorithm allows you to adjust your stride in real time with first-touch accuracy as you approach the ball.

Tactical AI simply refers to the improved logic of other players on the pitch. With up to 6 times more decisions per second, attackers react quickly to routes and become smarter. Defensive rewrites improve the overall defense unit.

Other features such as Kinetic Air Battle and Composed Ball Control give you more control and feel the intensity of the collision. It’s all about more responsive and cleaner results.

Finally, the humanization of the player. This sounds exactly like that — a more realistic animation of what you see in real life.

Please note that HyperMotion is only available on next-generation consoles, so only PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. But that doesn’t mean that no other improvements have been made. All versions of FIFA 22 experience goalkeeper rewrites, true ball physics, explosive sprints, new offensive tactics, immersive matchday experiences, and even bigger goal moments.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to select some of the displayed gameplay footage. Most of the criticism was directed at the goalkeeper’s animation, especially at the 2:38 mark. Some animations are a bit exaggerated and look unnecessary. But again, the feel of the game you can get through the trailer isn’t that great.

EA typically seeks to create a similar gameplay experience on all platforms, but it’s becoming clear that the next generation version of FIFA 22 is suitable. HyperMotion is like a game-changing technology and is the true next step in the series. If you’re an avid football fan, FIFA 22 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S looks great, so you need to find a way to get a next-generation console.

