Fundamental VR brings further advances to the surgical platform-Med-Tech Innovation





Fundamental VR, the developer of immersive VR surgery skill training and skill data analysis, has announced further advances in the Fundamental Surgery platform.

These advances are aimed at providing a level of realism that creates reliable complements and alternatives to traditional medical education methods. Leveraging full-force feedback kinesthetic haptics, high-fidelity graphics, and 3D spatial technology, new soft tissue features allow surgeons to manipulate and feel the texture of anatomical structures as if they were in the operating room. can.

Enhanced soft tissue function is a five-year technical and clinical journey brought together by haptic R & D teams from major universities, spatial technologies, medical professionals and others in close collaboration with surgeon and educator professionals around the world. Is part of. Dr. David Farley of the Mayo Clinic.

The effects of advanced tissue function are not limited to skin depth. With its development, FundamentalVR can provide extended solutions for new features such as soft tissue surgery and interventions, in addition to current simulations in areas such as spine, orthopedics and ophthalmology.

Richard Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO of FundamentalVR, said: We are proud to offer industry-leading technologies that have been proven to accelerate learning and transform traditional teaching practices into cost-effective and secure methodologies. The addition of advanced soft tissue sensory function allows the user to make independent decisions about the approach and patient interaction, gaining complete fidelity control, sensation, and vision in performing that interaction. can. We have brought a new level of realism to medical education, eliminating the need for surgeons to practice in wet labs, corpses, or patients in just a few years.

FundamentalVR simulation is provided through the Fundamental Surgery platform, which allows users to experience the same sights, sounds, emotions, and sensations they experience in a real operating room. By combining HapticVR technology and data point analysis with advanced surgical skills, you can master precision techniques.

This is made possible by the haptic intelligence engine. The haptic intelligence engine provides complete kinesthetic feedback haptics for a variety of handheld devices, from base station-held equipment to submillimeter-precision haptic gloves. hardware. It changes the way immersive technology is used in medical education. VR programs are often used primarily to assist in the acquisition of knowledge. Accelerated acquisition of skills is possible anywhere in the world with the addition of soft tissue simulations combined with the state-of-the-art tactile sensations available today. Builds muscle memory, which is necessary for proficiency and essential for the transmission of accurate surgical skills.

