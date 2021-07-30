Vision Engineering Announces New DRV Stereo CAM System-Med-Tech Innovation





Vision Engineering has released DRV Stereo CAM, a new stereo camera system that converts an optical stereomicroscope into a high-magnification, high-resolution 3D digital stereomicroscope.

DRV Stereo CAM integrates with Vision Engineerings’ award-winning ergonomic stereo microscope, Lynx EVO, but upgrades a compatible traditional binocular stereomicroscope to full HD 3D digital stereo imaging.

The system combines a high-resolution light microscope with Vision Engineerings’ patented digital 3D stereo display technology without DRV glasses.

The innovative design of the DRV Stereo CAM allows viewing away from the target, making the operator remote, safe and ergonomic when the target needs to be in a clean or aggressive environment. Can be placed. Samples in laminar flow cabinets, on production lines, and in hard-to-access areas can be safely and remotely viewed in 3D away from the microscope.

Another feature of DRV Stereo CAM is live streaming of displayed images and videos. As a result, you can view, capture, recall, and share high-resolution 3D stereo images that are typically displayed on the fly with an optical microscope across your network. Team members in buildings, across the company, or anywhere in the world can view the same 3D HD images in real time.

Paul Newbatt, Sales and Marketing Director, Vision Engineering Group, said: This is a step in our inspection technology that continues to build Vision Engineering’s reputation for microscope innovation. DRVStereoCAM integrates all the advantages of a high quality optical stereomicroscope in a unique 3D. HD digital image capture and visualization capabilities.

DRV Stereo CAM allows customers to improve the efficiency of the product verification process. View prototype components and products locally or remotely, and share these live 3D images in real time with colleagues, customers, and supply chain partners around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/vision-engineering-launches-new-drv-stereo-cam-system/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos