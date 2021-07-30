WhatsApp may allow users to easily move their chat history from iOS to Android. Here’s how this works.





Users switching from Android to iOS and vice versa often lose their chat history because chat migration on the operating system is not yet available.

Users switching from Android to iOS and vice versa often lose their chat history because chat migration on the operating system is not yet available. However, according to the latest report, a way is finally being developed to allow users to transfer chat history from iOS to Android. So far, chat history can only be migrated from Android devices to Android and from iOS to iOS. But now, two publications that are almost correct in their predictions about WhatsApp say WhatsApp will eventually fix the problem.

WhatsApp feature tracker Wabetainfo reported in April that WhatsApp could soon be able to transfer chats from Android to iOS, but the XDA report suggests other possibilities as well. The report suggests that the transition from iOS to Android may be possible with the help of the Switch to Android app on the App Store. The app hasn’t been released yet, but once it’s released, iOS users will be required to enter their iCloud password to decrypt the data.

Wabetainfo shared some screenshots of upcoming features. The screenshot shows that users will soon get the option to move chat to the new Android on WhatsApp for iOS. The first image scans the QR code for iPhone users to open WhatsApp and[スタート]I’m asking you to tap a button to transfer the chat. If the chat transition is in progress, it’s a good idea to unlock your iPhone and keep WhatsApp open. WhatsApp is currently working on this feature, but has not yet officially announced it.

Previously, WhatsApp shared that users need to update their apps to the latest version in order to transfer from Android to iOS and vice versa. The feature tracker said that once rolled out, this feature would be very beneficial for future multi-device support.

The multi-device option is another feature that looks like WhatsApp is developing. Hasp has given this feature a number of priorities, allowing you to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple devices at the same time. Developing this feature will take a long time as it will completely change the experience on WhatsApp. The report also states that much has been rewritten to make it compatible with multiple devices.

