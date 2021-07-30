Retailers today: Express, Google, etc.





In today’s top retail news, Express is the fastest way to drive social sales with the new Community Commerce program, and Google aims to retail $ 300 billion in search abandonment questions with its new Retail Search product. Also, as the world resumes after a pandemic, Sally Beauty sees more people coloring their hair, but blondes and brunettes are not the only shades people want.

Express takes influencers to the next level in social commerce programs

Influencers will get an upgraded toolset from fashion apparel retailer Express through new community commerce programs such as coaching, education, mentorship, selling specially designed collections and earning commissions. The Express Community Commerce program is currently in pilot phase and will be rolled out nationwide this fall.

Google Cloud Retail Search aims to solve the $ 300 billion abandonment problem

This week, Google Cloud is rolling out a new retail search product built on Google’s decades of search experience to reduce consumer search abandonment. Google Cloud Retail Search, part of Google Clouds’ existing suite of tools for retailers, is fully customizable, allowing retailers to enhance their consumer experience with personalized results and associated promotions.

Sally Beauty sees a brightly colored future as consumers focus on self-expression

The emphasis on self-expression after the COVID-19 pandemic has led consumers to increase their purchases of hair dyes, especially bright colors, beauty supplier Sally Beauty executives said Thursday (July 29). rice field. quarter. Sales in the Sally’s Hair Color category increased 36% compared to 2020, and bright colors increased 52% in the United States and Canada. The company expects consumer demand for vibrant hair color to continue, and a new vibrant color line of Sally Beauty will be available later this year.

IRobot Revenue Increases 31% Despite $ 17 Million Unfulfilled Orders

iRobot has overcome COVID-related supply chain issues in China, reaching $ 17 million in unfulfilled orders, ending the second quarter of 2021, and revenues up 31% from the same period last year. .. This growth primarily reflects healthy demand from middle-tier and premium floor cleaning robots from North American retailers and retail and distribution partners in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

