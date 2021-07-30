Answers to win exciting prizes





The e-commerce website Flipkart hosts the Daily Trivia Quiz. It brings a lot of new questions to users every day. By answering them correctly, you can win exciting prizes. The survey is based on questions related to general knowledge. Users can also win offers such as free vouchers and super coins through daily quizzes. July 30, 2021 Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers is already available on that platform.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid login ID. The quiz is available on the mobile platform and not on the web version. E-commerce runs daily quizzes, published at 12:00 AM IST and runs until 11:59 pm IST.Winners will be announced within 15 days of participation and of the app[宝石/報酬]You can see it in the section.

How to take the FlipkartDailyTrivia quiz

To join, download theFlipkart app on your phone. Then open the Flipkart app and go to the game zone. Then click on the Daily Trivia Banner or search for Daily Trivia. Join the game and answer all 5 questions correctly.

July 30, 2021 Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers

Question 1: Who won the national award for choreographing the main Aisa Kyun Hung song in Raksha?

Answer: Pravudeva

Question 2: Which band sang Bandeh, Kandisa, Ma Rewa songs?

Answer: Indian Ocean

Question 3: Who oversaw Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Devdas?

Answer: Sanjay L Bansari

Question 4: In which movie did Randeep Hooda make his Bollywood debut in 2001?

Answer: Monsoon Wedding

Question 5: Which of these Sura Jibal Jatia films was the earliest released?

Answer: I knew love

