Atari Brings Food Fight Remake to Consoles and PCs





Atari has announced that Food Fight will be remade later this year. FoodFight will debut at Atari VCS next year and will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The original game first appeared in the arcade in 1983, and the new title updates its formula with new graphics, gameplay mechanics, and online play. The game was developed in collaboration with MegaCat Studios and is one of Atari’s recently announced “premium games” as part of its new focus. In a press release, Atari VCS COO Michael Arzt discussed the collaboration.

“We are pleased to promise our fans new Atari content for VCS and unveil this fresh and modern take of classic video game favorites. Only Atari lovingly and professionally curated and first for VCS. I was able to bring it to, “said Arzt. “Without the passionate and dedicated team of Megacat Studios, this feat wouldn’t have been possible. We can’t thank Atari’s Food Fight for bringing both old and new fans into a mess of turmoil. Was. This unique title must be offered. “

Food Fight has 30 items, weapons, and pickups that players can choose from. To keep things fresh, the environment is created procedurally. At this time, the video of the game has not been released. James Deighan, CEO of Mega Cat Studios, said the team wants to get the original Atari properties and offer players something new.

“Everyone at MegaCat is a big fan of Atari, and from the moment the VCS was announced, we wanted to create something special and new from the classic Atari IP,” said Deighan. “We’ve been working closely with the Atari team for some time, and we’re excited to finally announce this amazing game. As a development, we’re excited about the funny, fun, and innovative Food Fight gameplay, characters, and more. I can’t wait to announce the details of. Continued. “

I’m still not sure if Food Fight can capture the fun and spirit of the original, but I hope the game will be a fun new take of arcade classics.

Want to know more about the new Food Fight? Are you a fan of the original arcade games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/gaming/news/atari-food-fight-remake-revealed-ps4-ps5-nintendo-switch-xbox/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos