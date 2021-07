A new episode of progress exploring the development of blockchain technology

Find out how the power of blockchain technology is redefining the future of gold.

Jupiter, Florida, July 30, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-The next episode of the award-winning series, Advances with Ted Danson, will focus on innovation in blockchain-enabled digital assets. This episode will be broadcast via CNBC on August 28, 2021 at 2:30 pm EST.

Viewers can see how G-CoinTM tokens with blockchain technology solve compliance and price fluctuation issues that hinder the wholesale adoption of digital assets, making gold more accessible, fluid and everyday. Learn if you have a channel open to make it a good exchange medium.

Brent de Jong, Chairman and Founder of G-Coin, said: “It’s really exciting to see the pace of innovation in digital assets. Gold is a strong guardian of wealth and brings real utility to gold through G-Coin tokens. With established companies in the financial sector. The partnership confirms that the time for mainstream recruitment is ripe. “

Patricia Soriano, Product Manager of G-Coin, said: “Our custom-built next-generation blockchain not only makes gold affordable for retail investors, but also significantly improves the settlement speed and cost efficiency of direct peer-to-peer transactions.

The show will digitally track the underlying Responsible GoldTM from mines to refineries and vaults to ensure that G-Coin represents the highest levels of integrity, transparency and sustainability in the gold sector. It also explains how to do this.

“G-Coin brings gold to the digital age,” said Brett Ferrigan, senior producer of the Advancements series. “We look forward to exploring this alternative financial service supported by a technology platform that promotes transparency and security.”

About G-Coin: The G-Coin Token is a digital title of ownership of 1 gram of physically responsible Gold Kilobar stored in a secure vault. Its blockchain technology tracks gold raised responsibly, from mines to vaults, and creates digital titles on vault gold.

The story continues

Offering the highest level of supply chain guarantees and ecosystem integrity, G-Coin tokens can be used to store, send and use responsible gold like fiat currencies. G-Coin tokens can also be exchanged for physical Responsible Gold bars. We aim to provide responsible gold and G coins to as many people as possible around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.gcoin.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions: The Advancements series is an information-based educational program that covers recent advances across many industries and economies. Advancements features cutting-edge solutions and key challenges facing today’s consumers and business professionals, focusing on cutting-edge development and how technology and innovation continue to transform our world. We will publish this information with a vision to enlighten you.

Backed by professionals from various disciplines, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and progress, consistently producing commercial-free educational programs that both viewers and networks rely on.

For more information, please visit AdvancementsTV.com or call Brett Ferrigan (866-496-4065).

Media contacts

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info @ advancementstv.com

Source progress

