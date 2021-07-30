Fort Smith’s Peak Innovation Center prepares students for a technical career





She started out as one of two girls in a robotics class and is now a third year high school intern at one of the largest companies in the city.

Nadia Facio, an 11th grader at Northside High School, is an ABB apprentice. The one-year collaboration is the result of a partnership between the Arkansas University Fort Smith program, the Peak Innovation Center, and ABB.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve already learned more than I expected,” Facio said.

Facio spends half a day in UAFS class understanding employees and the other half day working on various projects with the company, such as creating apps for ABB. She is not allowed to work in factories or things because of her age. Facio is a minor and cannot stand on the floor of the factory where he is working on the equipment.

ABB manufactures and sells industrial electric motors, drives, and mechanical power transmission products.

In the fall, Facio divides the time between the North Side and the UAFS before the peak opens at the beginning of the spring semester. She works 12 hours a week and does regular grade check-ins to show that she doesn’t do much.

Facio is one of two Fort Smith Public School students who were offered apprenticeships throughout the program.

She is only one of the two apprentice students, but she is one of the many students who have the opportunity to pursue their passion through the peak. The up-and-coming Senior Parker Hewett will have the opportunity to explore his interest in electrical engineering through a program at the center.

“I want to feel it more and see if this is what I want to pursue in college or if I should choose something different,” Hewett said.

Hewett said he was in the process of deciding whether to go on to college in electrical engineering, aerospace engineering, or astrophysics.

Stephanie Freeman, a career development facilitator at Fort Smith Public School, said there were more than 300 Fort Smith students who applied to go to the peak. She is not sure of the number of students outside the school district.

Freeman believes that a large number of applicants is a sign of potential growth.

“In the future, I think it will create the need and opportunity to grow the apprenticeship program,” Freeman said.

The first phase of the peak-deployed program includes IT, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare. Both the Hewett and Facio classes are under the umbrella of advanced manufacturing, although the sections are different.

“Participating in (Peak Innovation Center) is very important to me,” Facio said. “It will help me in the long run in my education.”

Facio plans to apply for apprenticeship again in the spring, and she said she wants to go to college for robotics.

Working at ABB is Facio’s first job. During the months at the company, she learned more about managing her time, collaborating with others, and presenting her skills.

“That’s amazing, you can see what the real world looks like,” Facio said.

