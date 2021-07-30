Carbon neutral “still allows carbon emissions,” Google says





Dezeen learned that Google continues to emit greenhouse gases, despite claiming to be carbon-neutral.

The tech giant, which has been carbon-neutral since 2007 and claims to have eliminated its entire carbon heritage, emitted about 20 million tonnes of carbon during that period.

Nevertheless, it adopts a carbon-neutral definition that can claim a zero carbon footprint while maintaining a continuous contribution to atmospheric carbon.

“Carbon neutral still allows you to emit”

“Our carbon heritage dates back to 2007, when we were the first major companies to achieve carbon neutrality, only nine years after we were founded,” Google said. Robin Bus, a leader in real estate and workplace service sustainability programs, said.

“We are carbon-neutral in that we buy renewable energy to offset all consumption and eliminate traditional carbon. This is also part of our strategy.”

Above: “Dragon Scale” solar panel in Google’s Mountain View Building.Above: Solar and geothermal stakes will provide some of the electricity to Google’s new headquarters

However, Bass acknowledged that this approach meant that the company would continue to emit CO2, and that its offset program would not compensate for that emission by removing carbon from the atmosphere.

“Carbon neutral still allows carbon emissions,” she told Dezeen. “People use many different terms, meaning some of them are different.

“The way I think about it is that carbon neutrality still allows you to release,” she continued. “You can still produce carbon, you can still connect to a grid that is burning coal or some fossil fuel.”

“And as long as you offset it by buying renewable energy somewhere, you can still achieve carbon neutrality.”

Offset is “fallacy”

Google’s stance complies with the international PAS2060 standard for carbon neutrality. This allows businesses to claim to be carbon neutral when using offsets or carbon credits.

However, offsets that prevent additional CO2 from reaching the atmosphere, such as purchasing renewable energy or obtaining emissions from factories, do not offset the emissions already generated.

Robin Bus, Real Estate and Work Services Sustainability Programs Lead Google

Unlike Net Zero, a much more stringent standard that has become the global benchmark for decarbonization, carbon neutrality allows businesses to continue to emit more CO2 than they remove from the atmosphere.

Offset is becoming more and more controversial. “I call it an offset fallacy,” Sustainable Design guru William McDonough told Digine in an interview last month.

“If someone says, oh, I have this much renewable energy, I’m going to offset my carbon emissions, you have to be very careful,” McDonough said. I did. “Then, logically, doubling renewable energy could lead to net zero, even doubling carbon.”

“It doesn’t make any sense because the atmosphere absorbs twice as much carbon. Renewable energy [removing] carbon. “

True Net Zero “Needs Carbon Removal”

Talking to Dezeen this week, Taylor Francis of the decarbonization platform Watershed said that net zero emissions can only be achieved by removing carbon from the atmosphere.

“We strongly believe that true Net Zero requires carbon removal to remove carbon from the atmosphere, rather than the traditional offset that involves paying someone else to not emit carbon into the atmosphere,” he said. Said.

Roof completed at Heatherwick and BIG’s Google headquarters

Google states that it became carbon-neutral in 2007. Last September, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that it had abolished the carbon legacy founded in 1998.

“As of today, we’ve eliminated Google’s entire carbon legacy (covering all operational emissions before it became carbon-neutral in 2007) by purchasing high-quality carbon offsets,” he said in a keynote. I mentioned in.

“This means that Google’s lifetime net carbon dioxide emissions have gone to zero.”

Offsets make emissions “lower than before”

However, a white paper outlining Google’s carbon offsets states that they don’t eliminate emissions to zero, they simply “make emissions” lower than before. “

“Google is reducing carbon dioxide emissions through improved efficiency, on-site solar power, and the purchase of green electricity,” said the white paper.

“Buy carbon offsets to reduce the remaining footprint to zero. Carbon offsets are an investment in activities to reduce carbon emissions. Carbon emission reductions are represented by carbon credits.”

“Usually, credits verified by a third party mean that greenhouse gas emissions are lower than if no one had invested in offsets.”

Google invests in offset to burn captured methane

Google uses offsets that include the capture of methane from landfills and agricultural lands. Methane is “captured, used or burned”.It also “protects forests from destruction and degradation, or […] Strengthen and develop new things. “

Since 2007, the white paper states that Google “has partnered with over 40 carbon offset projects to offset over 20 million tCO2e emissions.”

This means that they must have emitted the same amount (20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) over the same period.

The construction industry “doesn’t know where it is when it comes to carbon emissions.”

Bass is working on the sustainability aspect of a new Google building, including a new campus in Mountain View, California. The campus was designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group and Thomas Heatherwick.

“We have a strategy to find and innovate manufacturers for low carbon options. [for building materials]”We are absolutely tracking all of that,” she said, adding that in terms of reducing the embodied carbon in Google’s buildings.

“We have seen the best scenarios for large amounts of timber. We continue to use concrete and steel, so we are driving innovation with both very large materials. [carbon] Footprint. Both of these products have a lot of really exciting technology. “

Mountain view campus topped with “Dragon Scale” solar panels

Huge mountain-view buildings generate some of their electricity from roof “dragon-scale” solar panels, and geothermal stakes help heat and cool the building.

Pichai said in another keynote in May this year that the project is part of Google’s “Moonshot” drive to achieve “24/7 carbon-free energy” by 2030. I did.

“When completed, these buildings will feature unprecedented dragon-scale solar skins with 90,000 silver solar panels and the ability to generate about 7 megawatts,” he said.

“They house the largest geothermal pile system in North America and help warm the building in the winter and cool it in the summer. It’s amazing to see that happen.”

Explaining the difference between Net Zero and Carbon Neutral is a “challenge,” says Carbon Trust.

But the bus couldn’t say what percentage of the building’s electricity was generated by the solar and geothermal systems.

To achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, the global economy will halve emissions by 2030 and net zero by 2050. Must be.

Google aims to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 50% this year

Last month, Google signed up for the United Nations Race to Zero campaign. This helps companies align their strategies with Paris goals and achieve net zero emissions.

NetZero eliminates “Scope 3” emissions generated in a company’s supply chain. This includes embodied carbon emissions from the construction of new buildings and emissions from customers who use corporate products. These are the most difficult emissions to eliminate.

“In line with the guidance of the United Nations Race to Zero Campaign and the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, we will set a scientific goal to reduce Scope 3 emissions by at least 50% later this year,” Google told Dezeen.

In the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, Net Zero is directly or indirectly into the atmosphere throughout its life cycle, including the materials used in the project and the emissions generated by customers who use products, services, or buildings. It means that no carbon is added.

“There is always a lot to do”

If emissions cannot be eliminated, emissions can be offset by using a carbon removal scheme that recovers carbon directly from the atmosphere, such as through biomass or direct air recovery techniques. Google offsets are not compatible with Race to Zero, as offset schemes that reduce or defer emissions are not counted.

“There are some very complex things that can be carbon-neutral or carbon-free,” says Bass. “As a company, we are working on it in all product areas, and certainly within REWS. [real estate and workplace services] Portfolio too. “

“We offset all our electricity consumption each year and have achieved that since 2017,” she added. “Our really big goal is to move to a cleaner energy supply so that we can do things like dragon-scale solar and geothermal power and work with them to connect all our buildings to a clean grid. To support. “

“There’s always a lot to do,” she added. “If anyone claims to be 100% carbon free, there should be a danger signal everywhere.”

Carbon revolution

This article is part of Dezeen’s Carbon Revolution series, exploring ways to remove this miracle substance from the atmosphere and use it on Earth. Read all content at www.dezeen.com/carbon.

The sky photo used in the Carbon Revolution graphic is by Taylor van Riper via Unsplash.

