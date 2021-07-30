Google confirms blue and ramen with sparkle





7 hours | Melanie Mingus

Google has confirmed that two submarine cable projects connecting the Middle East with Southern Europe and Asia will be built and offered in collaboration with Sparkle.

Cable news broke last year when Israeli Haaretz reported that the system would be split into two parts “for geopolitics.” We also reported a $ 400 million price tag, but these details are not quoted in official announcements from Google or Sparkle.

They said that each cable is equipped with 16 fiber pairs, “adopting the innovative concept of open cables” to support multiple fiber tenants and open landing stations, to termination points. It means enabling competitive access.

“We are very proud to take our collaboration with Google to the next level with this state-of-the-art intercontinental infrastructure,” said Sparkle CEO Elisabetta Romano (pictured).

The Blue Submarine Cable System connects Italy, France, Greece and Israel, and the Raman Submarine Cable System connects Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India.

As a result, Sparkle’s previously announced BlueMed submarine cable forms part of the BlueSystem.

BlueMed initially planned to use a combination of both a direct connection to the data center and an open cable landing station (CLS) approach, with Sparkle’s open CLS in Genoa to support landing facilities. I am aiming for it.

“Within the Blue System, BlueMed is Sparkle’s own private domain, sharing wet components with four additional fiber pairs and having an initial design capacity of over 25 Tbps per fiber pair,” the latest announcement said. I am.

It has been extended to Aqaba, Jordan, with the addition of a private branch to Corsica, France. Chania, Crete; Sardinia’s Golfor Ranch and Rome, Italy. And in the future Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Turkey, Cyprus, etc.

In addition, Sparkle’s Genoa Open Landing Platform seeks diverse entry into Europe, backhauls to Milan, and provides alternative priority access to other upcoming submarine cables to facilitate new reference gateways between Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. It is set to be.

According to a Google statement, other consortium members may plan additional landings and connect the two systems via terrestrial network assets.

Romano further said: “With the Blue and Raman submarine cable systems, Sparkle will enhance its capabilities on strategic routes between Asia, the Middle East and Europe, and the enhanced BlueMed will enhance its presence in the wider Mediterranean region.”

Blue and Raman are expected to be ready for service in 2024, and the Tyrrhenian Sea portion of BlueMed will be operational in 2022.

As always, there’s a story behind Google’s name choices.

Raman Cable is named after Sir Chandrasekhar Bencataraman, an Indian physicist who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

His research focuses on light scattering, and today the Raman effect is a fundamental principle in the field of optics that enables any underwater network cable.

After previously identified cable projects such as Grace Hopper, Equiano, Curie, and Bifrost, the two new cables combine to bring Google’s number of projects in submarine space to 18.

TeleGeography’s latest investment map, released in June, identified over US $ 8 billion in new submarine cable investments worldwide over the next three years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.capacitymedia.com/articles/3829237/google-confirms-blue-and-ramen-with-sparkle-on-board The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos