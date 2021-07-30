Ascent Tips and Tips: Best Weapons, Items, Tactics





Ascent is almost always an in-line two-cylinder shooter, but there is a big difference in survival and prosperity at Veles.

The Neon Giants debut game is fairly simple in terms of control, but there are some difficulty systems and swings that players should be aware of. Fortunately, there are many tools and tricks that can help you wipe everything out of the way from Veres if you’re initially well equipped.

After accumulating the prize money, hand over the prize money

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

When you play Ascent, you’ll see a small mini-boss character with a specific name and a large HP bar above your head. These are effectively cash prizes, but you can only receive additional cash when you give the prize to the bartender. To find a bartender, look for the money bag symbol with a plus. It will be displayed as above, and the icon will also be displayed on the minimap on the upper right. But don’t feel obliged to get the bounty in a hurry. You only get 1,000 uCred per piece, so it’s not worth visiting the bar until you get some.

Speaking of cash

Don’t forget to sell all duplicate items

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

Whenever you go to a vendor, you can sell all your duplicated weapons, armor, tactical grenades, and augmentations. Ascent isn’t as easy as having to be in every category to sell every copy, but it’s the fastest way to easily earn a lot of cash. If you don’t have it, you can then use those dollars to pick up some of a particular gun or equipment.

Double-check your weapon’s damage type and make sure you’re equipped with fire damage early on.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

The most important factor in an Ascent weapon is not necessarily the DPS value, the rate of fire, or how all of them are incorporated into the statistics. In reality, it’s the type of damage each weapon does, and all weapons do one of four types of damage.

If you’re struggling in combat, that’s almost 1000 percent because you’re equipped with the wrong gun / damage type. Make sure you are equipped with fire-type weapons, especially HCF heat, to make early combat much easier. All humanoid creatures take a lot of damage from fire, even if they are lower level versions than some other weapons, or their enemies are much higher level than you.

Similarly, the game will later play against the robot. Equipped with an energy hand cannon or burst rifle is almost essential here, especially if you want to deal quickly with robot spider bosses.

Make sure you have enough Tier 1 or Tier 2 components to upgrade.

As you can see in the shot above, the UI isn’t very clear, but the weapons are upgraded using the components found throughout the game. However, guns can only be upgraded in order. Therefore, moving a gun from Mk4 to Mk5 requires five Tier 1 components, and starting with Mk5, you can upgrade that weapon using only Tier 2 components. You can’t use high-rise components to upgrade what’s stuck in Mk1, so budget accordingly.

Keep an eye out for the barrels of red explosives.

Just as the world is filled with seats, barricades, and various pillars to hide behind, there are also plenty of explosive barrels to do your dirty work. This shot from one of the game’s boss battles is a good example. The Siege Mechs attack the radius and the AI ​​pulls it around the pillar. All you need is a single shot and avoidance to do a lot of damage.

However, with almost every Fire Fight there are many opportunities for this, and by crouching and avoiding many bits of the available cover, you can pull the AI ​​into the barrel range.

Remember that you can cover almost anything.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

Ascent is designed to offer many opportunities to shoot enemies safely. The above public transport shootout is a good example. On the minimap, you can see some targets mixed in with a large number of civilians starting to scatter with gunshots.

It’s difficult to quickly identify all the targets in the crowd, so the safest way is to choose a corner or bench. Press and hold the aim button to shoot the target in the open and protect it from shooting. You need to escape from the grenade-throwing enemies, but the available space minimizes the amount of combat you need to do at one time.

This ambush on the streets of the city is another good example. It’s not realistic to keep dashing, but as my character recedes, I can see some opportunities for the cover: a pillar at the end or a small barrier in the middle of the street. By crouching and turning around those blocks, you can easily protect yourself while picking up enemies freely.

Note which enemies are in a hurry for you.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

Enemy behavior has been fixed. This is very helpful in planning the battle mentally in advance. In fact, that means you can focus on attacks that force your enemies to reposition you (through either melee attacks, grenades or other AOE effects).

The above shot is a good example. We are aiming at the enemy here, but the big enemy in the middle is a hammer-wielding character who can attack through the cover. However, their HP is much higher, and the skull icon shows that if I was caught in the field, I wouldn’t be able to withstand too many attacks. Therefore, a wise option here is to pick off standard ranged enemies from the cover. You can then retreat backwards to deal with nearby enemies, if necessary.

It’s also good to use extensions to take advantage of the behavior of AI. Some of the low level enemies will flock you, which is a great opportunity to maximize the damage of your grenades. Another option is an enhancement that marks the enemy, dealing explosive AOE damage when dying. Spawning mobs are often a bigger threat and are especially useful in boss battles (because they are forced to move directly or to more vulnerable locations).

You can also use this AI action to focus your enemies in narrow corridors and doorways. When an enemy is in a hurry, the enemy is always in a hurry at your position, but other characters default to predefined actions. With it, you’ll find that most battles are much easier.

Aim to drop a large number of points. Don’t spend too much on critical hits and evasions.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

There are some bonus skill points scattered throughout Veres, but you will get 3 skill points for each level. But the most important thing to know is which statistics are immediately most profitable and which are not.

We recommend that you do not dump a large number of points on critical hits. It will be 20%. This is a pretty bad return given the rate of increase from other statistics. Aiming, on the other hand, is very useful in all scenarios. This will reduce the weapon spread recovery rate for all weapons. This is displayed on the screen as the aiming cursor zooms in and out on a shot-by-shot basis.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

Reducing the spread of weapons is a major issue for burst rifles, shotguns, and fully automatic rifles. This means less bullets are wasted to wipe out enemies, especially if you’re trying to pull people away within range. If you want to run around one or two enemies with a hand cannon or pistol, maximizing your aim is almost essential. Both of these weapon types can do a lot of damage, but you can’t afford to shoot a shot from the target only if the bullets aren’t wasted and a lot of enemies are rushing you at once.

Some devices also buff your core attributes so you don’t have to overinvest in things like health. I made my point to aim for points, but I think it’s also very important to invest a ton in handling weapons that improve reload speed. If you want to spend more time using augments, consider maximizing your tactical sense instead.

Avoidance is also another statistic that seems less useful. It does not improve the speed or range that can be avoided. Therefore, given that basic evasion is already fairly fast and there is plenty of room to evade most attacks, it is better to drop points on other statistics first.

Set aiming assist to medium or high.

This is a formal recommendation from the developer, and that one ID echoes. The aiming mechanism at Ascent is to aim at the exact location. So if you’re aiming behind an enemy, don’t expect the bullet to pass behind the enemy. You need to aim directly in front of the enemy, or exactly your favorite target. When you’re in a hurry, it can be difficult to do it, especially with a controller, so don’t feel bad about hitting the assist.

Some enemies drop small healing beacons: they also heal you.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

There’s a lot to track with Fire Fight, but be aware of the green AOE element. They are basically healing beacons that the enemy drops on their own, but you can also use them.

Also pay attention to ATMs. ATMs often drop small or large health packs that are available.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

There are basically three types of ATMs you will encounter, all of which have small markers on the minimap. The most expensive ones cost more than 100uCred per pop and spit out 50HP packs. The cheapest spits out a small health pack, and the 99uCred one seen above gives you an energy potion, which helps refuel your abilities / grenades.

Double-check the buffs you get from your device, especially its core attributes.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Australia

On the right, all devices fall into three categories: defense, attributes, and boost. Damage statistics basically show that Redrunner Smooth Top provides more protection against energy weapons in this case. It also buffs evasion skills by 5 points. This is a healthy boost, but not very practical if you don’t invest points in that status.

This is worth remembering, especially since you want to change the armor to match the fighting enemies before the main boss fights. It’s also useful if you have tops or pants and want to improve your status a little, just like your health. This allows you to focus your skill points elsewhere. That said, Ascent is pretty free for money, so if you need to visit a transplant to reset your skills, you can usually afford it.

Please note that cross-play is not a Steam version of the game.

Good news if you want to play on your PC and Xbox. Ascent supports cross-play. However, it is only available for UWP versions of games available from the Windows Store or the Xbox Game Pass app, rather than building on Steam. Keep in mind that this isn’t the biggest issue if you’re thinking of playing with your friends, even though The Ascent is on the game pass and console for your PC.

