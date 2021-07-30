Maliyo Games Establishes Game Development Bootcamp with Google in Africa





The game has a lot of potential in Africa, but it’s lagging behind other places. Maliyo Games has launched #GameUp Bootcamp with Google to train game developers in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria to boost its fate.

A Nigeria-based training program, Lagos helps improve Android game development skills among next-generation African game developers. In an interview with GamesBeat, Hugo Obi, founder of Maliyo Games, said the project is the first project to prepare young people for a career in the global gaming market.

#GameUp will effectively run from August to December 2021. Participants will learn how to create mobile games for the Google Play Store using the mentoring support provided by Maliyo Games. By 2025, Africa will have more than 475 million mobile phone users, which will be a major market for games in the long run.

The goal is to develop creative skills to incorporate the vibrant culture of Africa into video games through stories, character development, immersive environments, captivating sounds and powerful visuals.

Image Credit: Maliyo Games

According to Obi, he is bringing new people into the team to help support the boot camp. However, the boot camp itself and the content itself are self-taught. Its project-based content. Therefore, people basically follow online tutorials, online guidance. We then support some of these learners with mentors who can onboard and provide guidance on mentors from the African game developer community and the global game developer community.

#GameUp Bootcamp is designed for people with basic programming knowledge or a background in computer science. Selected participants can use the latest self-paced project-based learning system to improve, package, and develop casual Android games with instructors who regularly assess and assess student performance. To learn.

This program supports participants with valuable peer support from the African gaming community. #GameUp Bootcamp also provides data allowances to allow students to access course materials and download relevant software.

Maliyo is a Lagos-based game development studio with over 40 mobile games in its portfolio. The company has nearly 10 years of experience as a leader in the African gaming scene. The goal is to share the cultural richness of Africa with all the products they create. Maliyo incorporates authentic and meticulous story and character development into games such as Math Rush, NDR, Jungle Escape and Aboki Run.

Students residing in Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya are eligible to apply. Participants must have a personal computer. The application deadline is August 2nd. This program prioritizes candidates with knowledge of any programming language, C #, C ++, HTML, or JavaScript.

Mr. Obi said he wanted someone with some programming ability.

Creating Mariyo

Image Credit: Maliyo Games

Obi founded the company 10 years ago, seeing the huge growth of games, the strength of Africa on mobile phones, and his own desire to return to Africa to run a startup. At that time he lived in London and wanted to return to Lago.

He said this was part of a new generation in Africa, with a large repatriation of people returning from the West to Africa between 2009 and 2014. You have begun to see the boom in e-commerce, advertising technology, medical technology, and fintech.

Maliyo raised its own seed round in 2015. By licensing the game to African distributors, we generate our own revenue.

He said the gaming industry was so emerging that it was really fascinating. The adoption of smartphones and mobile internet has increased across the continent. And the content of Nollywood, which is a kind of Nigerian version of Hollywood, and the music genre Afrobeat born from Nigeria were popular.

Fortunately, Google has an office in Nigeria and Maliyo has a good relationship with them as a game publisher.

They also need a developer community, so they’ve always tried to support local content publishers on the Google Play team, he said.

Lack of talent

Image Credit: Maliyo Games

The company has targeted people living in Nigeria, West Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. But technical talent was scarce, and educational institutions didn’t provide technical training to aspiring game developers, Mr. Obi said.

This was a real challenge for us early in hiring, and he said the problem actually still exists. Looking back on what we have achieved, we have realized that one of the missing parts is still a pinch of this talent. I was still struggling to find a talented game developer on the continent.

Africa plans to own about 500 million smartphones by 2025, he said. I think there could be significant investments and acquisitions in the next few years. It’s really booming now.

He still doesn’t know how much money he’s investing in an African gaming company, but South Africa’s Carry 1st raised $ 6.5 million earlier this year.

At the beginning of 2020, the Mariyos team developed an in-house curriculum to onboard the team’s entry-level game developers. They set it up to train about 6 employees for the company. However, a pandemic then occurred, requiring a team of eight to work remotely.

Online learning

Image Credit: Maliyo Games

Fortunately, online learning is recovering. Obi has seen many new talents emerge, thanks to Internet learning programs such as YouTube, Udemy, Coursera, and Google’s own program for Africa.

He said it’s much easier to train people who have existing technical knowledge about how to apply that knowledge to build mobile games.

Build your game using tools such as Unreal and Unity.

Google has contacted the company to see if it can be scaled up to reach more young people in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria. Ultimately, they’re trying to get a team of people who are capable enough to publish their titles on the Google Play store. At the end of the program, Mariyo wants to hire many graduates.

Success is judged by the number of people who actually create the program and publish it on the app store, Mr. Obi said. The plan could work with partners to extend this throughout sub-Saharan Africa and include many countries where Google Playstore is supported.

I believe Africa will become a booming gaming economy within a few years. I remembered that Indian game entrepreneur Rajes Lao predicted that the Indian game business would be as booming as China. He was right. It is inevitable that the talent for making games will spread all over the world.

