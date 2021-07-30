David Friedberg’s Alphabet Support Production Commission Raises $ 300 Million





Production Board CEO David Friedberg will be attending the morning session of the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Kevin Deechu | Getty Images

David Friedberg is known as an early Google executive in Silicon Valley who launched the agricultural insurance company Climate Corporation and sold it to Monsanto for $ 1 billion in 2013.

Recently, Friedberg earned the nickname Queen of Quinoa in a popular all-in-podcast with investors Jason Calacanis, Chamas Paris Hapitiya and David Sachs. A lifelong vegetarian earned his nickname in 2014 when he purchased NorQuin, a Canadian quinoa supplier.

Friedberg is Chairman of the Board of NorQuin and Chairman of Metromile, a software-based car insurance provider founded 10 years ago and released through a special-purpose acquisition company earlier this year.

But he spends a lot of time on projects he started four years ago with the help of his old friend and Google co-founder Larry Page.

After leaving Monsanto in 2015, Friedberg began talking to the page on how to build and raise a batch of all-new startups focused on advances in agricultural technology, sustainability and life sciences. rice field. He didn’t want to go back to Google, so through the parent company’s alphabet, Page agreed to help fund a holding company run by Friedberg.

Google CEO Larry Page will make a press release at Google headquarters in New York on May 21, 2012. Google has announced that it will allocate 22,000 square feet of its New York headquarters to Cornell NYC Tech University for 5 years and 6 months or until then, free of charge. The university has completed its campus in New York.

EMMANUEL DUNAND | AFP | Getty Images

Friedberg launched a production board in 2017. He is now revealing for the first time the involvement of the alphabet and pages.

The company, described by Friedberg as a venture foundry, has raised $ 300 million from Alphabet, along with investors such as Baillie Gifford, Allen & Company, BlackRock, Coch Disruptive Technologies, and Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global. ..

While Page was the first Alphabet sponsor, Friedberg said Google’s co-founder hadn’t been involved in the company for some time. Alphabet’s Anil Patel, who leads investments in other betting segments, is a board member of TPB.

TPB is an investment company, but it is not established as a venture fund. That is, Alphabet and other external investors own shares in the parent company, but not in the portfolio company. Liquidity is only available if the TPB is published or acquired.

“If any of our companies are made public or sold, we will not acquire the capital and return it to our shareholders,” Friedberg said in an interview this week. “It stays on the balance sheet and we continue to build.”

There is no shortage of problems

Friedberg said neither he nor his investors need money, but they are all trying to find solutions to some of the planet’s most serious existential challenges. As climate disasters occur around the world and make more parts of the world uninhabitable, TPB is investing in science and research to create new systems for food, agriculture and health.

“I don’t think there will be a shortage of problems or opportunities to follow, at least in my life,” said 41-year-old Friedberg. “In the event of a liquidity event, we should be able to recycle that capital and use it for new work.”

According to Friedberg, TPB has only 15 employees, but the company has hundreds of employees in total. His strategy is to hire top scientists to track research trends in genomics and life science breakthroughs, fund R & D, and see if his team can develop marketable products. Is to judge.

If there is a business opportunity, TPB will spin out the company, providing CEO, management and lab space, as well as centralized legal, human resources and financial services. Some companies are raising additional capital from other venture investors.

“They can focus on manufacturing products and adapting to the product market, and as they mature, they will hand over some of these operational functions so that they can operate independently,” Friedberg said. Stated.

TPB’s existing investments include meal replacement beverage and nutrition company Soylent, and Bioreactor Lab Culture Biosciences.

Soylent

Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

In a blog post announcing a new investment on Friday, Friedberg nominates five foundry companies launched by TPB and turned into a business. They include Pattern Ag, which uses precision engineering to help farmers make their land more productive. UR Labs performs meal replacement shakes to help diabetics lower their blood sugar levels. And Ohalo Genetics is a company that uses gene editing tools to breed plants that use less land and water.

TPB has also founded Triplebar, a company that uses biotechnology to make food production, processing and packaging more sustainable. To run the Triple Bar, Friedberg teamed up with scientist and former Harvard Fellow Jeremy Aggressi, whose research was at the heart of creating 10x genomics.

Friedberg said finding and hiring talent was a major part of his work.

“I love science,” he said. “Finding great scientists and trying to convince them to do this job is fun for me and makes good use of my time.”

In addition to hiring and raising capital, Friedberg is also busy working on SPACs. In February, he submitted a prospectus for a blank-checking company called the TPB acquisition and planned to raise $ 250 million. He later reduced his goal to $ 200 million.

SPAC is looking for companies in the same market that are interested in TPBs. According to Filing, the transaction could even merge one of TPB’s businesses with another company.

“But we will not complete the first business combination with TPB or the TPB portfolio company alone,” Filing said.

The SPAC has not started trading, has not announced the deal, and Friedberg said he cannot talk about it at this time.

