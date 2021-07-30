Elon Musk Neuralinks backed by Google Ventures, Peter Thiel and Sam Altman





SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk will speak at the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, DC, USA on March 9, 2020.

Yasin Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Elon Musk’s brain-machine interface company, Neuralink, has raised $ 205 million from investors such as Google Ventures, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The Series C round, announced in a blog post on Thursday, was led by Dubai-based Vy Capital.

Two years after Neuralink raised $ 51 million. According to startup tracker Crunchbase, the company currently has a total investment of $ 363 million.

Founded in 2016, Neuralink is trying to develop a high bandwidth brain implant that can communicate with phones and computers.

The company is targeting the first device for patients with quadriplegia who are unable to interact with many of today’s devices and is working on human experimentation.

“The first sign that this device is intended is to help quadriplegic people regain their digital freedom by allowing users to interact with computers and phones in a high-bandwidth, naturalistic way. It is. “

So far, this technique has been tested with pigs and monkeys who were able to play the video game Pong in their heads.

According to the company, the first product, known as the N1 link, “completely disappears” when embedded and sends data over a wireless connection. Mask, CEO of Neuralink, Tesla, and SpaceX, previously described Neuralink as a skull fitbit with a thin wire in the brain.

“Funds from the round will be used to bring Neuralink’s first product to market and accelerate research and development of future products,” Neuralink said.

Neuralink said Thursday, its mission is to “develop a brain-machine interface to treat a variety of brain-related illnesses, and ultimately a whole-brain interface that can more closely connect biological and artificial intelligence. The goal is to create. “

AI will get smarter and smarter, and Musk previously said that Neuralink’s technology might one day allow humans to “ride”.

In a discussion at Clubhouse in February, he said, people are virtually already “cyborgs” because they have a tertiary “digital layer” thanks to phones, computers and applications. rice field.

“Direct neural interfaces can improve the bandwidth between the cortex and the digital tertiary layer by orders of magnitude,” says Musk. “Probably at least 1,000, 10,000, or more.”

The cerebral cortex is the part of the brain that plays an important role in memory, attention, perceptual cognition, thinking, language, and consciousness. The digital layer he mentions can be anything from a person’s iPhone to a Twitter account.

In the long run, Neuralink allows humans to use telepathy to transmit concepts to each other and to exist in a “preserved state” that can be put into a robot or another human after death. Claims to be. He admitted that he was digging into the realm of science fiction.

Several other companies are also developing brain computer interfaces, including Blackrock Neurotech, backed by Thiel and his friend Christian Angermayer.

Elsewhere, scientists at the University of Melbourne have already had some success with brain-computer interfaces.

According to a university survey in October, a stent load (an electrode array attached to a small stent) developed by Australian biotechnology company Synchron was used without shaving or drilling holes in the skull. It turns out that human beings control computers by thinking.

Stentload’s Brain Computer Interface allows two people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to enter, text, email, online banking, and shop online through thought, a rare neurological disorder. Is done.

