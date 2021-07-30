Google’s local advertising tips for the new semester shopping season





Now that the COVID vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 12, children are more likely to return to school this fall. This means that many retailers are preparing to shop for the new semester. To highlight some options that will help retailers optimize both in-store and online new semester shoppers, Google has published a list of local advertising solutions.

Get your local inventory online. Companies that don’t yet have a local inventory feed can use Pointy from Google, a hardware device that connects to a POS barcode scanner, to pull titles, images, and descriptions and add them to Google’s entire Surfaces. Pointy is free until September 30th for eligible retailers in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland.

Local inventory advertising. Retailers can use local inventory ads to bring physical stores online. Local inventory ads can also be used by stores to indicate whether an item can be picked up immediately on the curveside or later.

Local inventory ads with pick-up options. Image: Google.

You can also view store-specific offers using local promotions available in beta for sellers participating in local inventory ads and promotions in Australia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

Promote your location. According to data from Ipsos commissioned by Google, 60% of shoppers in the new semester plan to do at least part of their shopping at small businesses this year. Local campaigns specifically measure and optimize store visits and local actions (calls and clicks to driving routes) so that you can advertise your location on Google Maps, Search, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Display. So let companies take advantage of this. Communication network.

Optimize for online and in-store. Advertisers can increase sales both in-store and online, including visiting stores in smart bidding.

Why do you care? More than half of new school shoppers in North America check store inventory online before going to the store, and 48% offer curbside pick-up or contactless payments, according to data from Ipsos commissioned by Google. He says he will shop at the store. By promoting store inventory, pick-up options, and locations, retailers may be able to maximize these consumer preferences and sell more products.

If you’re looking for a free way to raise awareness of your shop across Google, see the resource FAQ: Everything about Google Shopping and Surfaces across Google.

About the author

George Nguyen is the editor of Search Engine Land, responsible for organic search, podcasting, and e-commerce. His background is journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host, and public school teacher.

