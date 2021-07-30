Halo Infinite Technical Test Beta had a PC, Xbox server issue





Screenshot: 343 Industries

At 6:41 pm EST last night, fans were hoping to spin Halo Infinite in the game’s first technical test. Instead, a technical issue pushed back an undefined startup time by an unspecified amount. The test questions continued from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Developer 343 Industries planned a technical test. It’s not called beta because Halo Infinite starts yesterday afternoon PT and runs until Monday morning PT. Shortly before the expected rollout, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard used Twitter to elaborate on a small issue that required a flight server reset to manage expectations. Then there was a big problem. This issue actually required a complete global server redeployment. That is, the test did not start until the evening PT. (343 Industries is based on the West Coast and East is based on Kotaku.)

How to enter a halo infinite flight

When the Halo Infinite technical test officially started at 9:19 pm (Eastern Time), it didn’t happen to all players. Unlike many pre-release tests, taking a Halo Infinite flight isn’t as easy as going to the Xbox Microsoft Store and downloading the app. Rather, I had to fill out the sign-up form in advance. (343 Industries has urged people to sign up regularly and aloud over the past few weeks.) Then, if you receive an email confirming your selection, go to the Halo Waypointa hub site. You need to have access to allow players to see Halo statistics and messages. For other download methods, please check your inbox.

This was a common sight for many who were able to enter Waypoint. Screenshot: 343 Industries / Kotaku

Halo Waypoint suffered from heavy traffic last night, with many users unable to read messages or log in to the site at all. Jarrard has directed fans to a dedicated Waypoint subsite, allowing approved testers to access instructions via the FAQ. (Note: This URL only works if you approve the Infinite Technical Test.) Short Version: To join the flight, be an Xbox Insider, open the Insider Hub app and check the preview provided. You need to select Halo. Infinite options if approved.

You know how this works: you press the join button. It runs the pending moment. Then you should come in. It’s easy? For many players, what’s on hold remains on hold for hours. Haros’ official support channel encouraged players to practice patience, practice the rarest virtues of life, and try again. It has to do it!

Read more: Answers all the biggest questions about Halo Infinites multiplayer

Kotaku had little luck last night. Both Zack Zweizen and I almost tried to get in from the starting pistol, but got stuck on the pending screen. Water tried the old-fashioned, unmistakable trick of turning the console off and then back on. There are no dice.

As of 11:46 EST, Zack was not yet able to enter. But this morning he told me he was about 12:35 am. He said I was very excited to play more when it worked.

Before throwing the towel, I made a final attempt near 1am. This morning I was finally able to queue the download (18.7GB on Xbox) without hesitation. It took a few minutes, but in the end it worked. No, I hadn’t had a chance to play yet before you asked. Because: work.

So are everything better now?

Yes, Halo Infinite’s flights are on track, according to an official Microsoft-approved channel. As of 5:24 AM (Eastern Standard Time), the Xbox Support Twitter account remains on hold for those who appreciate the patience of the players and expect to access Halo Infinite via the Xbox Insider Hub app. He said he would never be.

However, keep in mind that these are official channels. On social media, many promising players have reported that the Insider app remains pending, claiming a waiting time of 7, 8 or 9 hours or more. So maybe it’s good (for some), but it’s not perfect yet.

That said, anyone who expected perfection from technical testing was destined to be disappointed, even betaine in the first place. The overall intent here was to test the capacity of the server and make sure that the infrastructure could support the influx of players in one of the most promising games. Resolving these twists right now is far better than the release date, isn’t it? In addition, 343 Industries plans to perform more technical tests for launch. It’s undated, but will be released later this year on Xbox and PC.

