Revlon CMO Martin Williamson’s Tips for Using Technology in Marketing





Martine Williamson, CMO of Revlon, states that the right people are essential to the success of marketing today. Consumer behavior ensures a seamless shopping experience supported by e-commerce and social content. Marketers need to focus on innovation in an era when content is always “on”. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change. Something is loaded.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, world-famous beauty leader Revlon was fully committed to digital transformation. In its 2018 earnings call, CEO Debra Perelman emphasized that the company’s focus is on e-commerce through retail partners, direct-to-consumer brand sites, back-end technology capabilities, and the effectiveness of social channels.

But when Martine Williamson joined Revlon as Chief Marketing Officer in December 2020, the organization was trying to accelerate innovation to drive customer journeys while turning culture into an agile start-up spirit. .. Consumer behavior changed during the pandemic as social distance and closure led to a surge in online sales.

“No longer straight shoppers can move directly from displaying Instagram in-stream ads to viewing product comments or buying online, so we really accelerate our efforts and adapt our plans. I needed to, “Williamson told Insider.

Revlon quickly worked to build a seamless shopping experience, move to the creation of new types of social and digital content, and focus on quality influencers. “We want to be able to contact her at any time of the day,” Williamson said. “Cosmetology is serious about going beyond traditional e-commerce experiences, as fantasy and storytelling are all fun categories.”

Williamson provided four tips for CMOs in the industry who want to drive their customer journey with support for innovation.

1. Select the right people.

Williamson says it’s important for marketers to find the right talent, not just the talent for technology, in order to drive innovation. “I have a very strong belief in building the right team,” she said. “I’m never a tech expert. You can build the right digital team and make sure we’re all educated about how to best connect with consumers in the digital-first world. She added that this includes people who are data-driven in their decisions and are accustomed to testing and learning. “We need an agile way of thinking,” she said.

2. Hear opinions from young employees.

“I’m not hierarchical. It’s like a sponge with young people in an organization. For me, adaptability is everything,” said Williamson, who invites internships every summer to run, etc. He added that he would work on the project. Social channel. “The juniors who grow up in the digital world and live and breathe in it are the best non-consumers we use and the most important test cases to do things.”

3. Test and learn based on real-time data.

Williamson explained that nearly 12 tools will be fed to Revlon dashboards drawn from back-end analysis of the company’s entire business, providing snapshots of all key KPIs. “We make all decisions based on this dashboard, which is one of the common indicators we can all see,” she says, in an environment where it’s safe to fail. He pointed out that testing and learning is essential. “We need a culture of courage to act agilely,” she said.

4. Work with technical partners within your organization.

According to Williamson, the key to meeting customer expectations is to work beyond the capabilities of data to ensure that technology teams understand consumers and how they reach them. “We have a very close relationship with our digital team, our e-commerce team and the CIO, and we make sure that every aspect of our target customers is fully explained,” she added. “As long as we are all holding hands, as long as we know that this is for the greater benefit of our business, we need to change that constant adaptation is a big part of the success of innovation. can do.”

Williamson said that the core of marketing is to focus on the customer experience, “hence telling a story, crossing a myriad of online and offline channels, and developing customer strategies at all levels of the goal-achieving process. Is important to. ” She added that Revlon needs to portray a dynamic journey that is customized for different user experiences. “Wal-Mart consumers are very different from target consumers and CVS consumers,” she said.

But for any brand, today’s marketers need to focus on innovation in an era where content is always “on.” “All CMOs need to be educated about digital-first tools to keep up with consumer insights and behavioral changes,” says Williamson. “That’s really driving the way we need to evolve our business.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/revlon-chief-marketing-officer-tips-for-driving-technology-innovation-in-company-marketing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos