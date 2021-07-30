Linux has been improved with the addition of Storage Manager to the latest Steam Client Beta





Valve has released a beta update for the Steam client that introduces storage manager, updated the download page, and made other improvements aimed at preparing the platform for the release of the new SteamDeck handheld gaming device later this year. rice field.

The new Storage Manager, as Valve says, makes it easier for Steam users to see exactly what’s installed on each drive, “more properly managing the various game content installed on the drive. It allows you to do it. This turns out to be essential for Steam decks that come with 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB onboard storage that can be complemented with a microSD card.

Valve has also made significant changes to its download page. In addition to tweaking the user interface to highlight currently downloaded games, the new page adds drag-and-drop support for sorting update queues.[最新ニュース]Button[パッチノート]Changed to a button, especially the content of the update.

Most of the other changes that arrive in this Steam client beta are behind the scenes. The valve reduces the CPU usage of the Steam input software used to manage connected gamepads, improves the count of “some USB-connected headsets” in the SteamVR section of the platform’s hardware survey, and the library. It states that it has fixed some bugs in.

This update also includes Linux-specific changes such as container runtime updates, improved proprietary Nvidia graphics driver support, and restoration of compatibility with NixOS distributions. These improvements may not be directly related to Steam Deck’s dependence on Linux. I’m using a popular distribution called Arch, and that shouldn’t be a problem.

Editor’s recommendation

Valve provides instructions for joining the Steam Client Beta on its website. The latest release is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It’s not clear when these changes will be reflected in the official branch of the software.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/latest-steam-client-beta-adds-a-storage-manager-linux-improvements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos