Google Workspace and G Suite: Learn the Difference





Software as a Service (SaaS) applications have transformed the way we work, from the way data is created, stored, and accessed, to the way we collaborate, and everything in between. Unlike traditional applications, where you need to install software on your computer to use a SaaS app, you only need to subscribe to and log in to your SaaS account to access the SaaS app. These applications are easy to set up, user-friendly, and a great productivity tool for mobile workers. One such app is Google Workspace, formerly known as Google Apps for Work and GSuite.

Googles G Suite was a collection of productivity and collaboration tools used by more than 6 million companies worldwide. Given its popularity and large customer base, I wonder why it was rebranded as Google Workspace, what’s the difference between them, what happened to G Suite, and what’s new in Google Workspace. You might think. Check it out on this blog.

Looking back at GSuite

Google Apps for Your Domain is the original name for GSuite and was released in 2006. Then, in 2016, the brand name was changed to G Suite. GSuite was a set of online tools designed to enhance communication, collaboration, and productivity. The G Suite application was available via Google Cloud and could be accessed from any device connected to the internet.

Many GSuite users will argue that cloud-based platforms are one of the best productivity solutions available. Tools such as Hangouts, Gmail, and Currents have enabled effective communication, while productivity apps such as documents, spreadsheets, sites, Keep, forms, calendars, and slides have helped improve collaboration and efficiency. rice field. In addition, G Suite users can save and access their data anytime, anywhere via Google Drive.

What is Google Workspace?

Simply put, Google Workspace is the new G Suite. Google rebranded GSuite as Google Workspace on October 6, 2020 to meet the needs of highly distributed (remote / hybrid) users. Google Workspace is a collection of cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools for businesses, institutions, and nonprofits.

Google Workspace includes all the popular cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools available in G Suite, including Gmail, documents, spreadsheets, slides, contacts, drives, calendars, meetings, chat, Currents, and more. It is. Web-based products are available with a monthly subscription plan.

Is Google Workspace part of GSuite?

Google Workspace is an evolution of GSuite designed to seamlessly integrate Google applications for productivity, team collaboration, and communication. Over the years, our notions of working styles and working environments have changed dramatically, and so has GSuite. Google works to rebrand the G Suite, as Google Workspace means this shift. As Google Workspace VP and GM Javier Soltero says, our new Google Workspace brand reflects how our products have become integrated, connected and useful over time. I am.

What is included in Google Workspace?

Google aims to use Workspace to provide a more unified experience across productivity and collaboration tools. Google offers a variety of plans, including Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, and Enterprise, to accommodate businesses of all sizes. All Google Workspace editions include Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets, Slides, Forms, Sites, and more that were previously available in G Suite. Google also offers Workspace subscription options for individuals, educational institutions, and nonprofits.

The Business Starter and Business Standard plans include important productivity and collaboration features such as custom email, cloud storage, security and management control. Business Plus and Enterprise plans offer enhanced security and management control, including Vault and advanced endpoint management. These plans also include eDiscovery and retention for legal and compliance purposes. Enterprise licenses include advanced security and management and compliance control, including email message encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), data regions, and secure / multipurpose Internet mail extensions (S / MIME) for enterprise endpoint management. To provide.

Is Google Workspace Free?

Google Workspace is available to anyone with a Google account. Google provides users with a variety of Google Workspace tools such as Gmail, Meet, Chat, Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets and Slides for free.

However, to get more out of Google Workspace, you need to subscribe to the paid version. With the paid Google Workspace edition, you can customize your email address, increase your storage space, access advanced security and management features, and get premium support.

Google Workspace and G Suite

The move from GSuite to Google Workspace is more than just a rebranding or a new logo. First, Google renamed the previous GSuite edition. The following table shows the new Google Workspace Edition for enterprise families, educational institutions, and nonprofits.

Old name New name G Suite Enterprise Google Workspace Enterprise Plus G Suite Essentials Google Workspace Essentials G Suite for Education Basics of Google Workspace for Education G Suite Enterprise for Education Google Workspace for Education Plus G Suite for Nonprofits Google Workspace for Nonprofits

Source: Google

Google aims to transform the future of work by offering tightly integrated products. In the workspace, Google has introduced three major changes.

1) Unified Experience: Google Workspace brings together all the important tools you need to get the job done, chat, email, voice and video calling, and content management tools in one place. This significantly reduces the time it takes to switch between different applications, provides a cohesive working environment for better collaboration, and improves team efficiency.

With guest access features integrated into chat and drive, you can effectively connect with your customers and business partners. This allows you to seamlessly create, share and work with documents from one place.

