4D Biomaterials Secures Funds to Develop 3D Printed Biomaterials





4D Biomaterials, which has developed a new biomaterial for use in 3D-printed medical implants, has completed 1.6 million rounds of funding.

The funds will be used to develop a variety of products through partnerships with medical device companies and expand the team by creating five new jobs at MediCity’s facilities.

4D Biomaterials product 4Degra can be printed in the exact shape required for harmlessly degrading open-cell honeycomb structure tissue scaffolds, facilitating tissue regeneration after transplantation. As the natural tissue grows through the voids, the structure is gradually eroded and excreted harmlessly. body.4Degrais has been developed to improve patient outcomes in a variety of applications, including tumor removal in breast cancer patients. It is also useful for recovery from other types of surgery and trauma, such as in a car accident.

The only biodegradable 3D printing material of this type, 4Degra, has been developed for over 15 years by Professor Andrew Doves’ research group at the University of Warwick and the University of Birmingham. Recently published studies have shown that 3D-printed tissue scaffolds have a shape. Memory, that is, the ability to retain those structures when the scaffold is transplanted into the tissue and support cell migration, tissue internal growth, and angiogenesis (vascular growth), exhibits highly promising tissue healing performance. ..

The company, which spun out of college last year, has appointed Phil Smith, a proven entrepreneur in biotechnology spinouts, as CEO. He said the funding would put them in a strong position as the next step in bringing the product to market.

This investment will be the seventh in the portfolio of DSW Ventures, a venture capital business focused on the UK region. Erie Boardman, Investment Executive at DSW Ventures, commented: I have been very impressed with the team and the product since the first meeting. Technology is constantly evolving and we are pleased to be able to follow the company’s continued progress throughout the investment process. We believe that 4D biomaterial technology is truly innovative and holds great promise for the future of the enterprise.

David Baker, Investment Manager at Mercia, said: 4DBiomaterials is pioneering a new generation of biomaterials that will benefit patients and medical services as well. Not only was it faster to heal, such as tissue reconstruction and removal of the original implant, eliminating the need for subsequent surgery. With this funding, the company can find partners around the world.

4D Biomaterials will be exhibited at NEC Birmingham’s Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2021 from September 2829.

