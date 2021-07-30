The Simpsons legend Matt Selman wants to see the hits and runs come back – Destructoid





But it’s complicated

Matt Selman has been working on The Simpsons since 1997 and is still an executive producer. So if the Simpsons have anything to do with stew, he’s a kind of authority over it. This includes the classic Grand Theft Auto-like Simpsons: 2003 Hits & Runs.

Speaking of IGN, Selman wants to see it come back somehow (which is perfect timing given how many random games of the era have been remastered), It’s not that easy. According to Selman, “it’s the octopus of a complex company trying to make that happen.” He recalls how the game was first shaped, saying: [the] Publishers … they just wanted another driving game. And we all seemed to be playing in any version of Grand Theft Auto. People need to get out of the car. It was a big creative battle over whether to just drive a mission game or get out of the car and play a mission game. But I think the fight was worth the fight. “

He doesn’t explain exactly why the company’s octopus is unacceptable (probably you can guess), but many agents responsible for making the game aloud and remake / remaster I’ve seen him say he wants to, but nothing has moved before that. Only a few years ago, game producer Vlad Ceraldi talked about how Hit & Run endured the test of time, and fans’ petition for modern Hit & Run reached over 26,000 signatures.

At this point, I think the easiest way is a sequel with the show’s updated voice (principals are still active). All rights issues have been resolved. Given how few Simpsons have seen crossing the realm of video games since the freemium sucking tap-out, it’s unclear if that will happen. But we can believe.

Chris Carter

Review Director Co-EIC-Chris has been enthusiastic about destructoids since 2008. He finally took the next step, creating an account and blogging in January 2009. Now he is a staff member!

