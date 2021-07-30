Cheltenhams GCHQ Set Up Large Cyber-Oriented Tech Startup Campus Right Right Next – TechCrunch





Since the British spy headquarters GCHQ was founded in Cheltenham in the 1950s, the city has attracted large companies such as IBM, Raytheon, Microsoft and BAE Systems to the region and emerging companies such as Truststamp, Bamboo Technologies, Ripjar, Hub8 and CYNAM. Companies have emerged from this area. ..

All of these companies take advantage of the talent that is naturally drawn to such places, especially when this type of organization is floating.

Today, Cheltenham seems to be aiming to more closely target entrepreneurs, investors and start-ups. In particular, the pandemic shows that talent is being thrown into four winds in search of a better lifestyle and access to nature. Smartly, it will take advantage of its cybersecurity-oriented association with GCHQ.

In 2019, the Cheltenham Autonomous Region Council spent $ 37.5 million on the purchase of 45 hectares of land adjacent to GCHQ with the goal of leveraging the fast-growing cybersecurity and technology community.

After a year-long process, the council selected key partners as “priority bidders” and offered them to the factory and HBD (formerly Henry Boot Developments). The ambition is to expand the area to 200 hectares. This makes it one of the largest tech startup campuses in Europe.

The factory, which has developed large tech campuses in Berlin and Lisbon, has partnered with British developer HBD and the Council to create a project now known as the Golden Valley.

This development is projected to add 12,000 new jobs, 2 million square feet of offices and 3,700 new homes, to the status of a garden city based on the Garden City movement established by Ebenezer Howard in the late 19th century. Created based on.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime project and unprecedented, “said Jeremy Bamberg, who heads the factory’s local project. “By incorporating technology, nature and innovation have transformed the region into Europe’s most intelligent garden district, creating an ideal alternative to chaotic urban life.

The first step in the project is to build Factory Cheltenham. Similar to the Berlin and Lisbon factory projects, the architecture and design will be led by Julian Blinersdorfer. Julian Breinersdorfer recently joined the factory to create in-house services for similar buildings and districts.

We were looking for a partner to help Congress realize its ambitious plans, “said Tim Atkins of the Cheltenham Autonomous Region Congress. “HBD and the factory live here in Cheltenham, where they share these goals and, more importantly, have a positive impact locally while being an important part of the global cyber sector. I showed how it would be transformed into a breathing entity. “

