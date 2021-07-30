Pokemon Unite item level pays to win (initially)





Image: Pokemon Company

I had an amazing time at Nintendo Switch’s latest Pokemon spin-off, the free-to-play Arena Fighter Pokemon Unite. Coming from the dense, uncomfortable world of Blast Dota 2, there are many things I could be upset about Pokemon United’s controls, interfaces, and balance, but it flew around as Charizard to other Pokemon. A person if it is not a blast to soak. There is only one problem: you can pay to move on.

They packed everything into Pokemon Unite, like the League of Legends and NBA 2K mashups. You can buy cool hats for trainers, alternative skins for Pokemon, and special items to boost your combat power. Want to unlock and play more Pokemon? If you don’t want to spend hours crushing before you can try the full roster, it also costs money. The game offers unlocking characters through leveling and challenges, in addition to weekly free picks, but can actually speed up the process. There are also season passes, lottery tickets and multiple currencies. Integrating the in-game economy is dense. You may be able to play it for free in a can, but after spending more than two hours using it, you’ll want to start paying.

It costs a little over $ 100 to unlock all games that start 21 Pokemon from a jump (Gardevoir, added today, costs about $ 4 or $ 8,000 in in-game currency), but the real microtransaction culprit is Unites is an indisputable payment-a winning item. You can earn items in playtime, but you can also purchase items and upgrade them to level up. Pokemon starts with one item slot, and as you increase your overall trainer level, you will eventually unlock two more. You can increase the items available before you get all the slots. Therefore, in later games, there are slots for up to three items that can enhance existing strengths or offer new new statistical bonuses that may change the course of a team’s battle or the entire match.

Screenshot: Pokmon Company / Kotaku

Take a top-notch item like a rocky helmet as an example. It directs a small amount of damage you take to nearby enemies. Level 10 offers + 90 HP and +14 defense. At maximum level 30, it offers +270 HP and +42 defenses, making it 3x stronger. The default currency for purchasing item enhancers to level up items is the Aeos ticket, which is usually earned by playing. However, it may eventually run out, and the game offers the option to purchase more of the game’s paid currency, Aeos Gems. Some will grind to get there. Of course, others will drop cash. Inevitably all hardcore players will end up with the biggest items for their desired build, but early in the game people struggling to get a fully decked inventory with them. There is a noticeable gap with people who spend money.

Some simple math. You will need 2,587 Item Enhancers to upgrade your items to level 30. You can earn them by playingtime, Battle Pass (which costs money), or simply by buying gems. If you spend money, it costs 2,587 Aeos Gems (stick to me). If you go that route, it’s about $ 40 per fully upgraded item. Each Pokemon can be equipped with 3 items, so if you want to quickly create a top-notch Pokemon Unite build, make a Genger or Machamp up to about $ 120. As with almost all free games, of course, you can slowly grind while waiting for other in-game currencies to buy and upgrade items. But it’s not a small feat. You only need 82 item enhancers to get items from level 1 to level 10, but you need 485 item enhancers to get items from level 10 to level 20. The last 10 levels require 5 times that amount.

Here at Kotaku, EIC Patricia Hernandez earned two items to level 15 and two items to level 10 without dropping cash after about 8-10 hours of play time. It seems clear that those items will eventually reach their limits, but the road ahead can be long and steep, especially if she decides to level other items.

You may be happy to grind at the trainer level, create battle passes, collect challenge rewards, and slowly level up your items over time. But some do not, leaving you in the unfortunate position of being absolutely destroyed from time to time by someone playing the greatest Zeraora. Shortly after Unite was released last week, Streamer Cr1TiKaL showed this dynamic move and took on the entire enemy team undefeated. It can be annoying in standard mode, but ranking allows you to actually test the solution.

Again, when it comes to ranking, the most serious players don’t just make the most of the items that come with the group. As it is a team-based competitive game, having a slightly stronger character does not guarantee victory. Focusing on killing enemies does not essentially earn points. This is what you need to win.

Ultimately, the economy of free play and paid players will be equal as players earn more time and earn more in-game currency. But a week after its launch, it wasn’t enough. Pokemon Unite is now just feeding idiots to spend money to earn ranks, wrote one ultra-ranked player in the game’s subreddit. However, if everyone gets a free ticket, P2W Ultra and Master players will drop to Gray Trunk and Expert Rank. Don’t spend money on Season 1 rank.

Even better, the Tecent-owned company behind the game, TiMi Studio Group, has the option of spending money to fully level up the item. Earlier this week, game developers tweeted a survey seeking player feedback. Please read the answer at the top, overemphasizing paying.

Screenshot: Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Many free games have abandoned loot box and pay-to-win elements in recent years, but are still common in mobile spaces where Unite is heading later this year. But playing Unite on my switch feels like a bunch of extra nonsense that distracts me from what the game is best at. Dress up Venusaur as you’ve regained your timeshare at the Florida Keys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/pokemon-unites-pay-to-win-is-a-drag-even-if-itll-even-1847394740

