Google Nest Mini 3 pack is currently only $ 64 on eBay





Like the Amazons Echo Dot, the Google Nest Mini is a miniature take of the larger smart speakers that appeared before it. Compact devices don’t boast the same sound quality as Nest Audio, but their size is impressive, especially when mounted on a wall or in a small room. In addition, it has a backlit volume button and many of the same features that now define categories, such as answering voice queries, controlling smart homes, playing music, and more for overall versatility. It will increase.

If you’re already on the Google ecosystem, or are looking for a cheap way to spread audio throughout your home, BuyDig is currently offering a 3-pack of Google Nest Mini on eBay for $ 64. This is significantly cheaper than paying per Mini. Read our review.

The Apples MagSafe Battery Pack has officially arrived, but if you’re looking for a cheaper way to charge your iPhone 12, 12 Pro, or older devices that support Qi charging, there’s always an Apples MagSafe charger. A simple wired accessory is magnetically attached to the latest iPhone 12 models and, when combined with a 20 watt power adapter (sold separately), allows for a charging speed of 15 watts. It’s also much slower than a traditional USB-C cable, but it takes about an hour to charge your iPhone 12-40%. It’s especially useful considering that you can charge your AirPods model using a wireless charging case and older Qi compatible accessories. The Apples MagSafe Charger, which typically costs $ 40, is currently priced at $ 30 on Woot, comparable to the best price ever.

Apple MagSafe Charger

Apple’s wired MagSafe charger is convenient. Slow, magnetic devices can squeeze an iPhone 12-40 percent in less than an hour. We also provide Qi support. This means you can charge the wireless charging case that came with older iPhone models and some AirPods models.

The latest MacBook Air will be available within a year and, like all Apple products, isn’t exactly known for its low price. If you still want to jump to the Apples M1 chip, Best Buy is currently cutting the price of the 256GB model with 8GB of RAM by $ 250. This is the new low for Apple’s 13-inch laptop. To take advantage of this transaction before it expires on August 1, you must log in or sign up for a free My Best Buy account to enroll in the Student Deals program.

If you’re new to the latest MacBook Air, it’s currently one of the best laptops you can buy. The 2020 model boasts excellent battery life, impressive performance, and a solid design. In addition, it is available in three colorways: gold, space gray and silver. Read our review.

Apple MacBook Air with M1

The Apple MacBook Air is an entry-level laptop with Apple’s new custom silicon called the M1. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and has no fans.

