10 current and potential ethical crises in the technology industry





When a new technology has significant advantages, it is easy to overlook its potential disadvantages. Much of our modern work and personal life has come to be dominated by technology. Innovations have made it possible to work from home, buy all kinds of goods, entertain and even access telemedicine, but it’s not without serious problems. Coupled with the undeniable benefits of the proliferation of technology, there are ethical concerns about everything from privacy to human behavior to the environment.

Technology leaders are one of the top advocates of adopting technical solutions to problems, but they are also very sensitive to the ethical concerns that accompany them. Below, 10 Forbes Technology Council industry experts share current and potential ethical issues that society needs to work together as innovation progresses.

1. Consumer privacy

One of the biggest issues surrounding technology today is protecting and ensuring customer privacy. Laws such as General Data Protection Regulations and the California Consumer Privacy Act have taken a step forward to give customers more control over their data, but companies align their business models and product strategies to ensure they don’t compromise privacy. Web. -Nikola Mollini Bianzino, EY

2. AI bias

Artificial intelligence offers great opportunities to automate and enhance the way we work, but we need to have a clear idea of ​​how to implement these technologies. Ethical issues regarding prejudice are very real and we need to discuss them openly. Bad data and bad algorithms will bring AI back unless you tackle it directly and early. -Jeff Webb, resolved

3. Unequal access to healthcare

Technological advances and Covid-19 have changed the way access to health care has been made, expanding the physical and geographical boundaries of clinical competence. But our disjointed and siled medical infrastructure makes it difficult to connect endangered people with proper care. To remedy this, we need interoperable care collaboration and analytics solutions to provide holistic care. –Rob Cohen, Appriss Health

4. Collection and use of IoT data

The integration of the Internet of Things and AI creates technology that raises both ethical and security concerns. As artificial intelligence penetrates deeper into the IoT, our habits, preferences and behaviors will be strengthened through integration and supported more effectively and efficiently, making this reality seamless. That invisibility can raise ethical concerns about how our data will be used. -John Hooking, Killeen ISD

5. Impact of computing on the environment

As digital transformation strategies and remote work environments continue to evolve, the need for computing power to process requests in a timely manner is increasing. The more computing power you use, the more energy you consume, which increases the burden on your power plant. It will be difficult to balance our convenience with our energy needs. -Amanda Drenberg, COMMB

6. Large-capacity storage of personally identifiable information

There are hundreds of companies that collect as much PII as possible about people and sell that data to those who have enough money in plain text. There are thousands of others that pay these companies and store that information on their servers. This attracts criminals and has harmful real-world effects on a daily basis. -Aidan McCarty, Unum ID

7. Intrusive cyber security technology

The area of ​​interest I am now is cyber security. Protecting yourself from malicious attackers and online criminals is essential, but the pace of investment in cybersecurity technology far exceeds the debate over ethical consequences. The ubiquitous technology designed to keep us safe may not be much different from the technology deployed to keep us quiet if we are not careful. -Mark Cameron, W3.Digital

8. Always on culture

The connectivity and progress of collaboration tools has always created a culture of on. These advances, combined with the pandemic and its impact on employee locations, are more blurry than ever before. Scheduling personal time on a calendar and making these times visible to colleagues is becoming an important technique for separating work time from personal time. -Murray Foxcroft, ProArch

9. Worker movement

Future employment opportunities will differ significantly from current employment opportunities as artificial intelligence and machine learning automate more and more tasks. Governments and private organizations need to come up with comprehensive strategies to educate the current and future workforce and develop the skills to meet the requirements of future work. -Selva Pandian, DemandBlue

10. Algorithms that limit exposure to information

Perspectives are manipulated for algorithms that provide the data that people decide they want to see. People who posted articles that they hadn’t seen on their favorite news sites were hidden because they had a different perspective than the other articles they clicked on in the past. Recently, we’ve only seen the fact that analysis of social media and news sites was delivered the way we decided we wanted to see. This is very disruptive. -Laureen Knudsen, Broadcom

