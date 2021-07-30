Meet 10 alien superheroes in the “No More Heroes 3” trailer





It will take less than a month for the anti-hero Travis Touchdown to return properly in No More Heroes 3. A new trailer sheds light on galactic enemies.

In previous installations, beam-sword-wielding assassins were fighting other assassins, but in No More Heroes 3, you need to save the world from a group of alien superheroes led by a person called Foo. ..

Fu has nine other alien superheroes dispatched to conquer the Earth, but as a member of the new galactic superhero ranking that Travis must compete with, from the United Assassin Society of the game. Is also accepted.

1 Geek Assassin vs 10 Alien Superhero

Check out the latest No More Heroes 3 trailer to see what Travis Touchdown’s galactic superhero rankings look like.

Watch now: https: //t.co/pdNkjReOBe pic.twitter.com/s8C4xPIjZp

— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 30, 2021

No More Heroes 3 alien superheroes include “Space Ore Dealer” Gold Joe, Masked “Alien Abductor” Black Night Direction, “Memory Thief” Vanishing Point, Surreal Velvet Chair Girl, “Dark World Princess” Includes Midorikawa Midori.

The “Big Four” identity is obscured, but some of them are easily glimpsed in the trailer.

The rest also show that Travis is engaged in his best-known ultra-violent combat. This includes bloody executions, wrestling takedowns, and the same suggestive actions of recharging his beam sword.

Outside of combat, Travis seems to be able to ride a bike in certain sections and participate in a series of mundane tasks such as lawn mowing to fund ranking battles.

No More Heroes 3 will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on August 27th. However, recently uploaded gameplay footage may have hurt expectations. This shows that the performance of the game is quite low, with an average frame rate of about 10-15 FPS.

Elsewhere, developer Ben Esposito has provided a breakdown of the new game Neon White gameplay that appears to have a style inspired by the Grasshopper Manufacture.

