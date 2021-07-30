Amazon suffered a record $ 877 million EU privacy fine





The fine was imposed on 16 July and was disclosed in the financial statements on Friday. This is the largest in the three-year history of the law, followed by Google’s 2019 fine of € 50 million.

Regulators said Amazon’s processing of personal data did not comply with GDPR requirements and admitted that the company was ordered to change its business practices.

Amazon said the regulatory decision was “no merit” and added that it plans to “actively protect itself on this issue.”

“The decision on how to display relevant ads to customers relies on a subjective and untested interpretation of European privacy law, and the proposed fines are perfectly balanced even in that interpretation. Not, “the company said.

Penalties for alleged breaches were imposed by data regulators in Luxembourg, where Amazon is headquartered in Europe. A spokesperson for CNCD, a Luxembourg data authority, declined to comment because of the ongoing nature of the proceedings.

Fines show the latest example of a European regulator focused on Big Tech. European and British officials are increasingly following the business practices of companies such as Amazon, Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) in allegations of competing and abusing consumer privacy. I’m scrutinizing. The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) seeks to curb the way digital platforms use consumer data and regulate data breaches.

In a further statement to CNN Business, Amazon said customer information was not leaked or disclosed.

“Maintaining the security and trust of your information is a top priority,” the statement said. “There is no data breach and customer data is not disclosed to third parties. These facts are indisputable.”

Under EU privacy law, violations can be fined up to € 20 million, or 4% of a company’s global revenue, whichever is higher.

