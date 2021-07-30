Jim Day | After being replaced by the leadership team, Ammons all get her own committee | Column





When Carol Ammons Parliamentarians suddenly change

The demotion of the Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Weltis Legislative Leaders team in late May included a reduction of approximately $ 18,000 from the Democratic Party of Urbana.

But a few weeks later, Welch eased Ammons’ financial distress by appointing the chairman of the newly established Small Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Committee.

However, according to House Clark office records, Ammons, who received a $ 10,574 scholarship for his role as chairman, is currently the only member of the new committee to which no law has been assigned.

Welch notified the clerk of the appointment on the important day of June 30th.

In accordance with House Rule 13, I have established a House Special Committee on SMEs, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Please note that we have the following schedule today. The appointment will come into effect soon, Welch wrote in his letter nominating Ammons as the leader of the committee.

On Wednesday, Welch’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Driscol confirmed the appointment of Ammons.

However, she has since refused to answer written questions about why Welch was appointed.

Ammons also refused to answer the inquiry. Democratic media representatives initially said they would provide Ammons with a list of questions to answer regarding appointments.

However, after reviewing the question, Ammons spokeswoman Emma Holsauer emailed the News Gazette that Welch would be the best answer.

The date of Welch’s appointment on the last day of June allowed Ammon to pay her salary as if she had held that position for a full month.

Supervisor Susana Mendosus’ office said he received a $ 881 payment in June after Ammons was appointed as the leader of the committee on June 30.

In the past, Mendoza has been fiercely complaining about being paid for a month, even though lawmakers have only worked for one day.

Congress recently changed the rules, but they only apply to resigning members.

The new law doesn’t apply to her, said Abdon Parash, a spokesman for the Controllers office.

118 house members were assigned to 46 committees before Welch decided to establish a new committee.

The chairman or member of the minority committee is a cash payment called a scholarship. In addition to the annual salary of about $ 70,000 parliamentarians, that additional payment.

Scholarships play a major role in enabling parliamentarians to collect higher salaries while avoiding public criticism.

Welch receives a $ 28,136 scholarship to take on the role of speaker. Republican leader Jim Durkin receives the same additional rewards to oversee party members.

Prior to her departure, Ammons was the leader of the Democratic Conference. This post paid a benefit of $ 18,500.

So it was more than embarrassing to leave her post and be replaced by East St. Louis Congressman LaToya Greenwood. It was also expensive.

Neither Welch nor Ammons explain why Welch decided to remove her from the conference leader. However, according to news reports at the time, Ammons abused her position while presiding over House’s debate on some of the laws Ammons opposed.

This measure included reporting problems at the Department of Child and Family Services.

Critics are personally hostile to Ammons as another opponent of the bill, Mary Flowers (D-Chicago), who has expanded to sponsor the bill, Terra Costa Howard (D-Lombard). He accused him of allowing him to conduct a cross-examination.

The representative of the speaker who presides over the house debate must act in a neutral and professional manner. This is what some of Ammons’ fellow Democrats said she didn’t.

Rich Miller, a political analyst at Springfield, reported that Ammons did not repent of her actions when Welch confronted her about what had happened.

He then politely announced that Ammons had left and Greenwood had entered.

Welch’s actions regarding Ammon

How his predecessor, former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, treated fellow Democrats who did not follow his rules.

Madigan stripped them of their prestigious commission posts, rejected the scholarships they longed for, passed the bill, or frustrated their efforts to alienate them.

Victims of these tactics include current state legislator Jay Hoffman of Bellville, who later made peace with Madigan, and former state legislature Scott Drury, who left politics after failing to appoint a Democratic lawyer.

In contrast, Welch not only came to Ammons’ financial assistance, but also attended a public meeting with her at a local union hall.

