New Horizons celebrates Japanese holiday Obon





Animal Crossing Cucumber horses and eggplant cows arrive with free updates.Image: Nintendo

July is almost over, and next month, Obon, one of Japan’s biggest holidays, will begin. Not only is it celebrated nationwide, but also in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with traditional cucumber horses and eggplant cows.

It usually takes place in August for three days (although some in Tokyo were held a month ago). Buddhist festivals commemorate the return of ancestors. Japanese people visit the cemetery to clean their family’s tombstones, wear yukata and light summer kimonos called Jinbei, watch fireworks, eat, drink and dance.

The summer festival is really one of the best times in Japan. However, this year, 37% of the population is in a state of emergency due to the covid-19 surge until August 31, and this Obon season is almost untypical. It looks like a mass gathering is taking place, but people will still celebrate. This makes it more important than ever to enjoy summer in Animal Crossing.

At home, people still make horses and cows from cucumbers, eggplants and toothpicks. The mainstay of these trays has also come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and those sights may seem surprising at first. I remember seeing a cucumber horse for the first time at my wife’s grandmother’s house. That’s to allow my husband to visit, she told me.

Horse cucumber and eggplant cow are called Shoryoma (). Each leg can be made of toothpicks, shortened chopsticks, or other wooden sticks. The idea is that the ancestors will use their horses to get home as soon as possible, return to the late cows, get stuck in this world for just a little longer, and absorb the scenery of their return.

Cucumber horses can be placed outside the family front door with incense so that the ancestors of the house can go home. (I’ve seen it in the front door hut.) Eggplant cows may also be on display. However, it may not be necessary as its purpose is a return trip.

The ascending set is then placed on a family altar filled with offerings. These are the foods and drinks of our ancestors that we enjoyed in our lives, such as oranges, potato chips, soft drinks, and even alcohol like beer. Eggplant cows are also a good place to bring these offerings with your ancestors on your return trip.

Making cucumber and eggplant beef is easy, but in the last few years, the creative type of Japan has been unleashed and a truly wild shoryoma has been created. (For example, check out what was inspired by these Mad Max!)

Of course, Shoryoma has previously appeared in Animal Crossing and will continue to appear inevitably in the future. The latest seasonal free updates will be removed today. Eggplant cows and cucumber horses can be purchased at Nook Shopping from August 10th to 16th in time for Animal Crossing ancestors to rush back to New Horizons.

