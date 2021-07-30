Google’s founder page, Brin, has sold $ 1 billion in shares since May





Larry Page (left) and Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google Inc.).

JB Reed | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google founder and Alphabet stakeholder Larry Page and Sergey Brin have sold more than $ 1 billion in shares since May of this year.

Since May of this year, the two companies have sold both Class A and Class C shares worth more than $ 1.07 billion, according to an OpenInsider filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Brin’s sales totaled over $ 610 million, and page sales (including this week’s round) now exceed $ 462 million. Both founders sell under a pre-submitted transaction plan.

Brin and Page last sold their shares in 2017, when their last plan expired. The company’s stock price was strong this year. Alphabet Class A shares have surpassed NASDAQ and other major tech companies (Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft), rising more than 50% year-to-date. The company reported strong revenue and revenue in the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday as it recovered from the worst impact of the Covid pandemic, with advertising revenue increasing 69% annually to over $ 50 billion.

At the end of 2019, Page resigned from his role as Alphabet CEO and handed over the reins to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. At the same time, Sergey Brin resigned as president of Alphabet and his role was abolished.

Page and Brin, who co-founded Google in 1998, continue to be members of the board, holding a majority stake in the company and controlling 51% of Alphabet’s special-class voting stake. They are one of the wealthiest people in the world.

Brin appeared at Google’s first retail store in New York this week, but CNBC learned that the recluse Silicon Valley billionaire has remained unobtrusive since they resigned from their leadership role. According to insiders, Page spent a lot of time on his yachts in the Fiji Islands during the pandemic.

Watch: Alphabet earnings reports have raised analysts’ expectations, analysts say

