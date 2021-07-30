Tech experts share what you need to know about the Internet of Things





July 30, 2021

If someone asks you to explain what the Internet of Things (IoT) is, can you? The term was introduced by Kevin Ashton of Procter & Gamble in 1999, but actually dates back to 1982, when a student at Carnegie Mellon University invented the first “thing.” This is the ARPANET Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, the predecessor of the Internet. -Connected Coca-Cola machine.

We asked three experts to learn more about what the IoT is, what’s happening in the field, and how the Cox Connected Environments Collaboratory integrates the IoT into its processes. Brian Nickell, Product and Integration Leader for Cox2M’s Smart Community. Matt Shorts, Head of Products and Technology for Cox2M. Chris Richardson, Deputy CIO of Product Ownership and Leadership Development at Arizona State University.Download full image

IoT 101

Simply put, the Internet of Things represents a network of physical objects (things) connected to the Internet that use sensors to collect and transfer data. These objects collect and transfer data to improve the user experience of wearable health monitors, connected appliances, smart home security systems, and more.

The Internet of Things is the latest evolution of the Internet, with the purpose of providing new or advanced user experiences for collecting data and addressing other commercial / industrial needs (products, gadgets, sensors). , Vehicles, etc.) are connected to the internet. Said.

Shorts added that the IoT is just the phase in which objects that previously had no voice can now talk on the Internet, just like people and computers used to.

Richardson said connected cars and smartphones are examples of what consumers may not consider as the IoT.

According to Richardson, Tesla and Apple are making the most of IoT anywhere in the world.

Brian Nickel

With IoT, you can deploy software updates that enhance your experience, such as diagnostically understanding your car’s health and monitoring how your body moves on your iPhone or Apple Watch.

The data collected is changing your experience, Richardson added.

How it started and how it went

We’ve come a long way because its first IoT device is an understatement. According to reports, more than 35 billion IoT devices are currently installed worldwide, with an estimated 75 billion by 2025.

So what makes all this innovation possible?

1. Cost reduction

Chris Richardson

On the device side, many advances have been made in terms of low cost chipsets (MCUs) and power efficiency. “These solutions can now be run on low-cost batteries for years. There is a light and energy harvest associated with this, which is wasteful because there is no need to replace the batteries. Not only can it be reduced, but maintenance can also be reduced.

Both Richardson and Nickel have agreed that affordability plays a major role.

According to Richardson, the cost of sensors has dropped dramatically, and so has the cost of storing data.

2. Technological progress

In terms of connectivity, Nickel said the technology we use (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ultra-wideband, LoRA, or cellular technology) will steadily advance every two years through industry partnerships and standards bodies. rice field.

Progress can span one or more areas. Examples include user / device capacity, speed or bandwidth, and range. This brings tremendous value to us and the industry as a whole, and Cox is the most member of these groups.

3. Better data

Matt shorts

According to Shorts, the ability to capture and process all currently available data has revolutionized the industry.

All these connected things provide us with new insights and features that were not possible before.

4. Time is right

When it comes to smart cities, Richardson said the IoT got a bad lap because of a lot of expectations and hype without offering products at the same rate of popularity.

But as costs continue to fall and people’s understanding of what’s possible is improving, those who steer it and get stuck (smart city revolutions) are seeing results, he said. There are many technology components that have to evolve to enable the IoT.

The future of IoT is brighter, more affordable, smarter and connected

Richardson believes that IoT will be widely adopted in all industries.

He said anything that could be connected would be connected in the future.

Shorts, on the other hand, shifts the focus on connectivity to advances in insights into certain things, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, helping experts unleash previously unseen value in data. But I think it will be the focus of the next 10 years.

According to Shorts, this information can make the information we have more predictive and normative. You no longer have to look at what you have collected, determine the data, and try to execute it. Advances in technology have allowed us to identify these areas, call them, and in some cases even do it without human intervention. This is the most exciting thing. This is because the system can begin optimizing itself for lower-level, lower-value tasks that allow people to focus on higher-value, human-only tasks.

How Cox Collaboratory integrates these trends into the ASU campus

Think of Cox Collaboratory as an opportunity to test some of these cutting-edge technologies.

According to Richardson, the Cock Collaboration was founded because (Cox) trusts ASU to bring ideas to test technology and test whether it fits into the product market. is. Once you find the right use, you can share it all together.

Nickell states that Coxs’ goal is to take advantage of the latest technological advances to help solve problems that cities, campuses, or the general public may encounter. For example, if you install the LoRA network on the Tempe campus, the improved DART service will work, but you can use this network for other projects as well. Collaboratory is also currently exploring ways to support the ASU community using video analytics and machine learning.

Ultimately, the collaboration will help accelerate the most promising trends, Shorts said. If anything is starting to gain momentum, you can quickly run real-world tests or create proofs of concept to drive these trends. Collaboratory also helps you identify new trends as they emerge, as you can try out new technologies in an open environment that facilitates collaboration and idea generation.

Learn more about Cox Collaboratory and provide big ideas.

