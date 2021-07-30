Microsoft faces millions of document subpoenas in Google’s antitrust proceedings





A large federal antitrust proceeding against Google has sparked a serious dispute over data held by Microsoft, which now has millions of documents that could shed light on attempts to compete with Google’s search engines. Faced with a subpoena. Microsoft, which initially worked with prosecutors in filing antitrust proceedings against Google, may be obliged to produce millions more documents at the request of Google’s defense team.

At a situation hearing on Friday morning, Judge Amit Mehta heard discussions on this issue from both Google and Microsoft, but ultimately the court gives guidance on the amount of internal data Microsoft needs to produce. Earlier, it turned out that more information was needed.

No third party is as central to this case as Microsoft.

These are problems that are difficult for judges to solve in an objective and meaningful way, Mehta told lawyers. That means the timing of production, especially given the amount I produce and the lack of a sense of that amount, especially with respect to additional custodians.

The Ministry of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Google, filed in October 2020, focuses on anti-competitive behavior in search and search advertising, and the two companies’ exclusive agreements on Android and iOS shut down competing search engines. Claims to have been done. Individual antitrust proceedings against Google have also been filed, focusing on allegations of corporate browser privacy settings and manipulation of search results.

Before the Justice Department filed a complaint, Microsoft provided more than 400,000 documents to prosecutors’ civil investigation requests. In a document submitted prior to today’s hearing, Google argued that participation could give the company a similar range of documents that could help the company’s defense.

These executives cover the core issues of the case, Google says.

No third party is as central to this case as Microsoft. Google reads that DOJ and Colorado complaints have referred to it or its products dozens of times. Microsoft has clearly pressured and cooperated with the preparation of current complaints filed with Google, and Microsoft cannot reliably avoid serious findings in these cases.

Google first issued a subpoena to Microsoft in April, seeking an old document stating whether Microsoft actually restricted its competition with Google or simply failed to compete in the proposal. However, Microsoft agreed to search only eight of the 27 executives, severely limiting the search string. Google is currently seeking stronger court orders to force the creation of documents from Microsoft.

Google has listed in the appendix to its filings 19 current and former Microsoft executives who may communicate in connection with this case. This includes former Windows Phone chief Andrew Lees and former Windows head Terry Myerson.

These executives cover the core issues of the case. Microsoft’s efforts to develop and distribute various search engines, Microsoft’s search advertising business, and to sell devices that offer more search access points beyond the ever-present Windows desktop. Filing lead. Google is only seeking discoveries that are in line with plaintiffs’ allegations dating back 20 years.

Microsoft opposed this logic in its own submission, arguing that Google had submitted an unnecessarily wide range of requests to further delay the case. In fact, in the last nine days, Google has proposed 17 additional custodians, Microsoft claims 9 on July 19, 5 on July 26, and 3 on July 27 today. Was submitted. I need 8 custodians …

Comparing the two arguments, the court seemed to be slightly in favor of Google’s proceedings, but eventually sought detailed data on the burden required to prepare the document.People’s description [Google has] Judge Meta was identified as an additional custodian, so I certainly felt unreachable. I’ve never heard of Microsoft today saying that it’s unlikely that you’ll have a responsive and relevant record.

However, the court finally ruled that there was insufficient information about the burden posed by the production, and the dispute could continue until at least August 20th.

The best thing I can do for you today is to give you a deadline to return specific information to me, Judge Mehta told the parties.

This finding is another turning point, although it is likely to be a long and controversial discovery period for antitrust proceedings. Microsoft says it believes the first phase of its documentation will continue at least until October of this year. The US-Google hearing process is scheduled to begin on September 12, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/30/22601166/us-google-antitrust-case-microsoft-document-discovery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos