Facilitating industry convergence through technology and innovation | MIT News





Launched in October 2020, MIT and Accenture’s Industry and Technology Convergence Initiative aims to show how industry and technology convergence is empowering the next wave of change and innovation. .. The five-year initiative aims to advance the three main pillars of research, education and fellowship. As part of its third pillar, Accenture has awarded five fellowships to MIT graduate students working on research into the convergence of undervalued industries and technologies, such as race, ethnicity, and gender.

The first winners of the Accenture Fellow Program are active in areas such as electronics, textiles, machine learning, economics and supply chains. Their research advances innovation and technology to influence industry convergence, converging in almost every industry through creative problem solving, accelerated adoption of new technologies, unique collaboration, imagination and bold thinking. It has the potential to expand the process.

Accenture has long focused on how creativity and ingenuity can help solve some of the world’s most complex problems. When Accenture’s global leader in applied intelligence wanted to explore the fusion of industry and technology, MIT used MIT to expand its long-standing partnerships with education, research and fellowships and delve deeper into this topic. I did. The Accenture Fellow Awards highlights our strong commitment to education, innovation, research and discovery, and creates opportunities to help accelerate the achievement of these future change champions.

The research conducted by fellows covers a series of important tasks, including: Development of robotic supportive care to improve the balance of subjects with disabilities. Take advantage of increased data availability in the gig economy. Use machine learning to treat locally generated waste for use as an alternative energy in low-income municipalities. Investigate potential operational challenges resulting from increased credit and barriers to information sharing between supply chain partners. Design and apply electronic fiber technology to low earth orbit, facilitating opportunities for convergence between the electronic, textile and space technology industries.

These fellows are a prime example of the incredible interdisciplinary work that is taking place in the link between industry and technology, says Anantha Chandrakasan, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at MIT and Professor Vannevar Bush of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. increase. We are deeply grateful to Accenture for its commitment to students and Accenture’s goal of supporting and promoting student innovation and discovery through these fellowships.

Student nominations from each unit within the Faculty of Engineering, as well as four other MIT schools and the MIT Schwartzman College of Computing, were invited as part of the application process. Five talented students were selected as the first fellows of the initiative.

Jacqueline Baidoo is a PhD student in the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering, investigating policies related to the use of materials. Specifically, her research focuses on waste-to-energy (WTE) strategies that can be adopted at the municipal level to treat and treat locally generated waste for use as alternative energy. increase. Her goal is to use machine learning to reduce barriers to entry for WTE practices into low-income municipalities through the development of tools that inform municipal decisions regarding waste management and the construction of WTE facilities. Baidoo holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Xavier University, Louisiana University, and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biomolecular engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Juliana Cherston is a PhD student at Media Lab. Her work at the Responsive Environments Group focuses on bringing electronic textile technology to low earth orbit, facilitating opportunities for convergence between the electronic, textile and space technology industries. Specifically, she reinforces a large area of ​​space cloth with active sensory functions and weaves vibration-sensitive piezoelectric fibers and charge-sensitive conductive threads into these special materials. Cherston holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and computer science from Harvard University.

Olumurejiwa Fatunde is a PhD student studying at the Transport and Logistics Center. Her research explores operational challenges that can arise from barriers to expanding trust and sharing information among supply chain partners in informal settings. With the proliferation of new payment platforms, cryptocurrencies and natural language processing, Fatande assumes the opportunity to drive convergence across emerging markets financial services, telecommunications, and other customer service industries. Specifically, we are investigating how technology can penetrate the smallest and least formal organizations, create value for consumers, and help them become part of the global economy. Fatunde holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Harvard University and a master’s degree in international health policy from the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom.

Andr Medeiros Sztutman is a PhD student in the Faculty of Economics. Taking advantage of the increased availability of data in the gig economy, his work focuses on developing tools to tackle adverse selection in the insurance market. He contributes to the convergence of various industries (gig platforms, reporting agencies, insurance businesses) by creating tools that make better use of information, especially in situations where information is particularly needed. Medeiros Sztutman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Rio de Janeiro Pontificia in Brazil.

Kaymie Shiozawa ’19 is a master’s student in mechanical engineering exploring how robotic supportive care can address the challenge of improving the balance of subjects with disabilities. Taking advantage of his experience in designing human experimentation, applying machine learning and mathematical simulations, and designing complex mechanisms in robotics and medical devices, Shiozawa aims to design a variable impedance cane and a new protocol called Adaptive Cane. The level of support provided as user performance improves. Shiozawa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

