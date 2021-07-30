Huaweis’ latest flagship phones include HarmonyOS, Qualcomm SoC, no 5G





Huawei P50 Pro, some colors.

The front looks like all other smartphones on the planet.

back.

This is a huge camera bump. That’s the main camera, the black and white camera, and the wide-angle camera at the top. The lower rectangular lens is a periscope zoom camera.

Take a closer look at the bump height and the power and volume buttons.

You can see the bottom edge of this photo showing the USB-C port and speakers.

The screen is curved.

You can find out the price and size here without having to read Chinese.

Despite facing a global chip shortage, a US export ban, and a plunge in market share, Huawei is still making progress, announcing its next flagship smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pro. The June teased-back smartphone is the company’s first smartphone, booting on Huawei’s in-house operating system HarmonyOS (but just a fork of Android).

Huawei has survived as many storms as possible, and these storms have led to many wild product decisions on the P50 Pro. Huawei devices are typically based on the company’s in-house “Kirin” SoC manufactured by its subsidiary HiSilicon. Initial versions of the phones use 5nm Kirin 9000 SoCs, but Huawei says it will switch to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC when they run out of supply. But did the US government ban companies from exporting US-origin goods to Huawei?

With success, Qualcomm was licensed to sell chips to Huawei in November 2020.

Qualcomm’s license is for 4G products only, so it’s the next big weird thing about the P50. Does not support 5G. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Division, accused the United States of this limitation during the presentation, saying, “5G phones are out of our reach due to the US four-round limit of the last two years or so.” Said. The lack of 5G isn’t a big deal for consumers and has little practical benefit, but it’s a big deal for smartphone makers and mobile operators who are crazy about 5G.

Trade war! A more look at the American vs. China story The design features a large double-circle camera bump that looks strange. Hopefully one day we’ll get a similar design with a huge camera sensor behind each circle, but Huawei fills them with some smaller cameras and sensors … Is it the look of a fake big camera? The Pro model features a 50 MP main camera, a 40 MP black and white camera (really?), And a 13 MP ultra-wide camera in the top circle. The bottom circle has a 64 MP 3.5x telephoto lens (with 200x digital zoom, the photo must look like mud), an LED flash, and a microphone.

There are also operating system issues as this is Huawei’s first smartphone to launch on HarmonyOS. Huawei executives have marketed HarmonyOS entirely as an in-house product, saying it is “not a copy of Android.” However, when you actually get the OS, you can see that it’s just an Android fork and the Huawei service is being used instead of the Google service. Huawei has permanently replaced Google services in China (Google Play is not available) and has since been forced to do this internationally due to an export ban, so the company’s Android skin, EMUI, and its “in-house” OS, HarmonyOS. HarmonyOS 2 is based on a newer version of Android compared to EMUI, but otherwise it’s just a rename.

In June, Huawei announced plans to update 100 old Chinese Huawei models from Android to HarmonyOS (HarmonyOS is a new version of Android, so it can only be moved). According to a P50 press release, “more than 40 million users” have so far featured the company in their offer.

In addition to the above, there are some fairly normal specifications. 6.6 inch, 120 Hz, 27001228 OLED display. 8GB RAM; 128GB storage. In China, the 128GB version of the phone starts at $ 927 (RMB5,988) and will be available for sale today. Nothing has been announced about phones sold outside of China, and it’s not surprising to hear that Huawei’s availability is limited as it faces all sorts of supply problems.

