2021 Shift Gear Report, How Technology Is Transforming the Automotive Industry-ResearchAndMarkets.com

Traditional business models for automotive manufacturing, marketing, and services in the automotive sector are changing rapidly with the advent of emerging technologies. The focus is no longer just on vehicles, but on building innovative models centered around the most demanding consumers. While each segment of the value chain is undergoing innovative transformation, this sector is witnessing multi-directional innovation.

Auto players need to be open to working with new startups to transform the ecosystem, as well as absorb new technologies and features. This report focuses on how the automotive sector is leveraging emerging technologies to drive innovation and move towards major transformation.

Innovation: Showcase real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies by companies, as well as start-ups in the automotive sector. It highlights how technology-enabled innovation is transforming every segment of the sector’s value chain.

Mentioned companies

StoreDot Penn State University OmniVisionVayyar Envisics Panasonic Pixelplex SyncFab Porsche Ford Skoda Lucid Motors Revolt Motors AutoX Zoox Qatar Automobiles Company Nissan Lamborghini Toyota

range

Theme Exposure Map: Shows the top themes that have influenced the sector over the last three years compared to other sectors. Patent Application Chart: Shows the top 10 themes in the sector with the highest number of patent applications in the last three years. Innovation Map: A major real-world innovation use case for emerging technologies implemented by companies and start-ups in this sector. Innovation Insights: Examples of innovation by each value chain segment of the sector to present key trends. Vendor Map: Represents a sample list of vendors for each use case highlighted in the report.

Reason to buy

Not surprisingly, technology has been the driving force behind business transformation for years, but the term “emerging technology” has suddenly become an important catalyst for driving the next wave of innovation between sectors. became. The sense of urgency varies from sector to sector where the direct customer service sector is at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take inspiration from successful innovations in other sectors to draw similarities to existing products, services and processes, or transfer strategic approaches to innovative transformation. increase. Against this background, companies need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sectors and how different companies are implementing them to meet different challenges. .. The Automotive Innovation Landscape Report, published as part of the ongoing series, covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across the automotive sector value chain. I have.

Main topics to cover:

1. Sector Innovation Insights: Overview

2. What are the strategic challenges facing the major sectors?

3. Which technology supports the sector?

4. Theme Exposure Map: Sector Benchmark

5 Patent application: Benchmark of the theme

Innovation Map by 6 Sector Value Chain: Key Use Cases

6.1 Supplier Network

6.2 Automaker

6.3 Sales and Marketing

6.4 End Market

6.5 After-sales

Vendor Map by 7 Sector Value Chain: Key Use Cases

8 methodology

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7k5zs.

