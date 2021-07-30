Elon Musk wanted to be Apple CEO, but Tim Cook dropped an F-bomb on the idea [U: Musk denies]





Update: Tesla CEO Elon Musk denies that this exchange has ever taken place. He wrote on Twitter today that he and Cook had never spoken or written to each other. “There was a point where Apple requested to meet Cook to talk about buying Tesla. There were no proposed acquisition terms. He refused to meet,” Musk said.

The history between Tesla and Apple, and between Tim Cook and Elon Musk, depends on who you talk to. At one point, Musk claimed to have contacted Cook about selling Tesla to Apple, but Cook refused to even attend the meeting. Meanwhile, Cook claims he has never spoken to Musk.

Now, Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins will publish a new book called Powerplay next month: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Century Bet, and it’s a taunt between Cook and Mask about Apple’s acquisition of Tesla. Tell a conversation full of.

Cook and Musk reportedly were discussing the announcement of the Tesla Model 3 and the resulting struggle over the phone, as detailed in a review of the book published today by the Los Angeles Times. Cook suggested that Apple buy Tesla.

Musk was reportedly interested in the proposal, but one condition was that he was the CEO of Apple, not Tesla. Cook reportedly answered “F you” before he hung up immediately.

Cook just said Musk wanted to remain Tesla’s CEO through the acquisition, but didn’t want to be Apple’s CEO altogether.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are talking on the phone. Jump in 2016! The Rockgirl Model 3 is about to be announced, but Tesla is in serious financial trouble. Cook has an idea: Apple buys Tesla.

Musk is interested, but one condition: Im CEO.

Indeed, Cook says. When Apple purchased Beats in 2014, it took over the founders Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre.

No, Musk says. Apple. Apple CEO.

F you Cook says and hangs up.

When asked in a recent interview about his relationship with Musk, Tim Cook explained that he had “great admiration and respect” for Tesla while he “had never spoken to Elon.” Apple has also hired many employees from Tesla for years, and Musk at some point calls Apple the Tesla Cemetery.

Apple is in the midst of an effort to build some kind of electric vehicle that will probably compete directly with Tesla.

Higgins succeeded in making his book false * and * boring

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

