Rey Announces $ 10 Million in New Series A Financing to Expand Access to Mental Health Through Digital Features | Texas





With new funding led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Sciences Innovation, Ray is launching a technology-enabled on-demand mental health clinic in response to growing demand for quality care in increasingly resource-constrained markets. Become.

Austin, Texas, July 30, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Rey, a new mental health and wellness company that integrates immersive tools and digital interventions with remote care, today announced a $ 10 million new funding series. Increased A to a total of $ 26 million. A round led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Sciences Innovation.

The new funding will help Ray expand consumer reach and provide more people with access to care through personalized services and cutting-edge technology. Ray also absorbs Oxford VR and brings to market clinically validated virtual reality (VR) and digital therapies for phobias, psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorders, and social avoidance.

Mike Deshadon, Ray’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Through an innovative digital care approach, we can invert scripts to provide more personalized care at an affordable price to meet a variety of mental health needs.”

Launched in April 2021, Ray combines mental health with new ways of caring for people by combining clinically validated technology tools such as cognitive behavioral therapy, talk therapy, dosing, and VR. We are working to improve wellness.

OxfordVR was founded in 2017 by Dr. Daniel Freeman, a professor of clinical psychology at Oxford University. Dr. Freeman is Ray’s senior scientific advisor for over 20 years pioneering the use of VR in severe mental illness and developing new automated therapies. Potential future treatments include obsessive-compulsive disorder and substance use disorder.

Deepak Gopara Krishna, Ray’s founder and chief executive officer, said: “We integrate validated and innovative treatment tools with well-trained providers to keep costs low and prevent provider burnout while giving people access to the quality care they need. I will. “

About Ray

Ray is a membership-based, on-demand mental health company whose mission is to revolutionize mental health and wellness by improving access to personalized services through technology. Rey combines proven therapeutic interventions such as cognitive-behavioral therapy with clinically validated tools such as virtual reality to meet the needs of a wide range of members in new and new ways. Equipped with Oxford VR, a spin-out of Oxford University and a leader in leveraging technology to provide proven treatment tools in immersive environments, Ray needs to deliver world-class treatment directly to members’ homes. Tools are provided to the care team. For more information, please visit www.getrey.com.

About Optum Ventures

Optum Ventures is Optum’s independent venture fund, a leading information and technology-based healthcare services business aimed at making the healthcare system better for everyone. Optum Ventures is a digital health company that uses data and insights to improve consumer access to healthcare services, how care is delivered and paid, and facilitates the reliability and navigation of healthcare systems. Investing in For more information, please visit www.optumventures.com.

Oxford Science Innovation

Oxford Sciences Innovation is a science business builder. We build world-changing businesses and bring Oxford science to the world faster. Since 2015, we have worked with over 200 leading Oxford scholars to build a portfolio of over 100 companies worth over $ 2 billion, all based on Oxford science, +1,500. Created new jobs and added +55,000 square feet of laboratory and startup space. Build a state-of-the-art scientific ecosystem based on Oxford’s renowned research heritage. A place where breakthroughs in science become a world-changing business. Our corporate portfolio spans four sectors: Life Sciences, Deep Tech, Health Tech, Software & AI, Diagnosis and Treatment of Catastrophic Rare Diseases and Cancers, Sustainability, Fusion, Quantum Computing, Cyber ​​Security and more. We are working on the challenges of. Visit www.oxfordsciencesinnovation.com.

Media contacts:

Meredith Good Corn

[email protected]

(443) 797-2996

