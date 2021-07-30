Elon Musk and Apple deny the barbaric story that he tried to replace Tim Cook





According to a recent book on Tesla, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly demanded that he become Apple’s CEO on a 2016 call with current Apple CEO Tim Cook. This story, shared by the Los Angeles Times, comes from the power play by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the bet of the century.

As the book says, Cook suggested to Musk that Apple would buy Tesla, and Musk said he wanted to be the CEO. Cook reportedly agreed, but Musk stated he wanted to be Apple’s CEO. (Musk) Cook said he would fuck you before hanging up, according to a former aide who heard the exchange retelling.

However, both Musk and Apple suggest that the conversation did not occur because Musk and Cook had never spoken.

Musk said in a Friday tweet that Cook and I had never talked to or written to each other. He also said he tried to meet Cook about Apple’s acquisition of Tesla, but Cook refused. (Musk had previously discussed this attempted meeting in December.)

Cook and I have never talked to or written to each other.

There was a point where Apple requested to meet Cook to talk about buying Tesla. There were no proposed acquisition terms.

He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

When asked to comment on the reported conversation, Apple pointed out what Cook made during an interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher, denying that he had never spoken to Earon. According to Cook, I’ve never spoken to Elon, but I have great praise and respect for the company he founded.

Musk also claims that many of the books are incorrect. Higgins said in a tweet on Friday that he succeeded in making his book false * and * boring.

Higgins succeeded in making his book false * and * boring

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

According to the Los Angeles Times, Musk seemed to try to sprinkle cold water while writing the book, telling Higgins that many of the books were nonsense.

Musk apparently did not participate in the creation of power play. In the last author’s memo, Higgins wrote that Musk was given many opportunities to comment on the stories, facts, and features presented on these pages. Without pointing out any particular inaccuracies, he simply provided this: not all of what you read in this book, but most are nonsense.

According to those who heard the story at the time, Higgins says that Musk has a lot of opportunities to comment and that the conversation with Cook comes from the explanation of Musk’s own conversation. In a previous tweet, he also characterized the story of the Musk-Cook conversation as a story told within Tesla when the company wrestled with Model X.

Musk was given many opportunities to comment on this. He didn’t. According to those who heard the retelling at the time, this anecdote comes from the explanation of Musk’s own conversation. https://t.co/GRKZRBsaeR

Tim Higgins (@timkhiggins) July 30, 2021

As detailed in POWER PLAY, this was told inside Tesla when the company struggled with Model X and, according to those who heard it, the White Knight wanted to save the day. It’s a story. Musk’s message was clear: Tesla’s fate was in their own hands. https://t.co/4e0KJb3CD2

Tim Higgins (@timkhiggins) July 30, 2021

He also says Apple has been given several opportunities to comment on previous publications and declined.

Higgins is not responding to requests for comment. A representative of the book publisher pointed out Higgins’ Twitter feed.

Immediately after tweeting that he had never met Cook, Musk tweeted in support of the Epic battle with Apple and its rules on the App Store. According to Musk, Apple’s app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. The epic is correct.

