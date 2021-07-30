Live Beta Life: Testing Apple, Google, and Microsoft Pre-Release Operating Systems





Some people prefer to stay on the cutting edge of technology by installing beta software on their mobile phones, tablets, and computers. I happen to be one of them. And while it can be a rewarding experience, there are pitfalls.

This article is one of the things that “does what I say, not what I say”. I don’t necessarily fit into the traditional consumer profile, and our technology carries far more risk than others. In fact, unless you’re ready to use beta software to perform line-of-business functions or deal with the consequences and side effects of this software failing, it’s a good idea to install beta code on your personal device. I will not.

It doesn’t matter if it fails or not. When and how terrible it is.

Beta method

In some respects, such as a PC for Windows 11, the hardware is dedicated to beta testing, but in other respects, we can’t afford to buy equipment dedicated to testing. I’m a tech lover and others rely on me for guidance and recommendations, so I’m always jumping when a new beta is available. So I’m almost always in beta.

So, for example, both my iPad and iPhone are running beta versions of iOS and iPad OS 15. My watch is WatchOS 8 and my Apple TV is tvOS 15. The latest Macs, enough to run MacOS12Monterey, are currently only in beta. And my Pixel is running Android 12. All major devices in my home are running beta code, except for my wife’s personal use.

Apple Beta Installation

To sign up early, you’ll need an Apple Developer account for $ 99 a year. When Apple releases a public beta, anyone can usually join in a few weeks after the developer beta, but to download and install the beta code, you’ll need to install a profile (a special file) on your device.

Apple Beta Software Program

Jason Perlow / ZDNet

You can access public beta and profile sign-up at http://beta.apple.com. This must be accessed using the device you are setting up. The beta versions that can be loaded onto your device are:

iOS iPadOS 15 (but 14.x is also available!)

MacOS12 Monterey

WatchOS 8 (profile installation done via iPhone and Watch app)

TVOS 15 (This is from the system menu[ベータアップデートのインストール]Select and execute)

Once the profile is installed[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Use the feature to install the current beta version on each of these devices / platforms. watchOS and tvOS are a little different. WatchOS profiles are downloaded using your iPhone, just like iOS Beta, and pushed to your Apple Watch in the Watch app. tvOS from the system menu[ベータ版アップデートのインストール]Select and execute. You can also set these to auto-update overnight when a new build is released.

To install the beta, you need to connect your device and charge it at least 50%.

Android beta installation

Android 12 Beta Android Developer Website

Jason Perlow / ZDNet

Pixel is the best Android beta test hardware platform if you want to run as a developer. It has its own program for Android 12 and is easy to join. Pixel devices can be purchased from the Google Store.

Beta sign-up takes place on the Android Developer website (developer.android.com or android.com/beta).

Third-party vendors / partners have their own Android 12 programs and are not up to date, with the exception of OnePlus. Samsung is not on the list. We will release a beta version of Android and release it at our own pace.

Install Windows 11 Insider Beta

Participate in Windows 11 Insider Developer Preview

Jason Perlow / ZDNet

To participate in the Windows Insider Program, you must first sign up for the Windows Insider website using the email address associated with your Microsoft account. (Companies can use Azure AD Address to participate in the Insider for Business program, but most people use a Microsoft account.)

After signing up, sign in to your Windows 10 PC for testing and[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows InsiderProgram]Go to.[開始]Click to link your previously signed up Microsoft account.

To get a Windows 11 flight, the insider’s flight settings must be set to “Beta” or “Development”. Most end users are encouraged to join the “Beta” channel as it has a direct path to the release version of Windows 11 and is expected to be updated every 6 weeks. “Release Preview” is currently used in Windows 10 pre-release builds, but will change in the future as Windows 11 is released, and pre-release build flights will begin as part of the normal software development life cycle.

Next, you need to run Windows Update to pull down the beta or development builds from Microsoft.

Windows 11 Developer Preview Hardware Requirements Eligibility

Microsoft

Please note that many PCs can participate in the Windows 11 Beta and Developer Preview programs, but the release version of Windows 11 will only be offered on certified hardware that meets the system requirements. Older PCs that do not meet the Windows 11 hardware requirements (such as PCs with Intel Gen6 or Gen7 CPUs) will be blocked from participating in the Windows 11 preview.

If you were a member of the Windows Insider Program on the Dev channel when Windows 11 was announced, you might be able to run Windows 11 Beta on unsupported hardware, but the “limited exception” is that Windows 11 is generally released. It will end when it is done. .. At that point, you can’t upgrade to the official release and you’ll need to reinstall Windows 10.

Also: How to get around Windows 11 restrictions and install on almost all older PCs

Browser beta installation

They are present on all major platforms of Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux. Browser builds can be installed separately, allowing you to run stable, beta, development, and canary versions side-by-side without interfering with each other.

Google Chrome Beta Channel (Lowest risk, perfect for the average user to see what’s new in the browser) Development Channel (Weekly builds for software developers) Canary Channel (Night builds, for the faint of heart) Not recommended) Microsoft Edge

Edge has a beta program similar to Chrome.

Beta channel (new build about every 6 weeks) development (weekly) canary (every night) Firefox

A beta version of Firefox is available on Mozilla.org.

Disadvantages of having a beta lifestyle

In addition to the many bugs that occur, in beta, all debug code is turned on, especially in early builds, which consumes additional CPU and chews, so it’s a performance degradation to deal with on a daily basis. Your battery. We’ve also seen the device get significantly warmer during the beta due to the increased CPU cycles.

I’m working on an application, but the OS always crashes. Usually that’s not a big deal. It’s just an inconvenience. However, you should save it frequently in case it freezes while you are working on an important file.

But be prepared for beta to prevent you from getting your job or things done. For example, last weekend I was driving with my wife and wanted to navigate using Apple Maps on an iPhone running iOS 15 Beta. Well, the software constantly crashed and I had to use my wife’s iPhone. Otherwise, I couldn’t go anywhere that day.

Another example of a beta that gets in the way of work is the new private relay feature on iOS and iPad OS 15 and Mac OS 12 Monterey. This is part of the new iCloud + feature. Due to the beta preview and cloud services, Apple doesn’t necessarily scale out cloud instances to handle tens or hundreds of millions of proxy requests, which significantly hinders Internet browsing performance. It may not work altogether. Sometimes I had to manually turn it off to get Internet performance and behavior back to normal operation.

Another thing to consider when running beta is to provide another way to handle important apps and features (home automation, banking, etc.) that stop working on your beta test device. That is. If something goes wrong, or if you have an alternative device (such as your spouse) to run them, make sure you can sign in to WebUX from your PC or browser.

