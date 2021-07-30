For tech companies, the risk of not preparing for leadership changes is enormous – TechCrunch





Every week for the past three and a half years, an average of three CEOs have withdrawn from US tech companies. This aggregate is higher in good times and bad times than any of the 26 other commercial sectors tracked by executive search firm Challenger. Gray & Christmas. I think tech companies should be a paradigm of how to prepare for a leadership transition, as they operate in such a constant flow.

They are far from it.

Command changes are one of the most delicate moments in an organization’s life cycle. Mishandling can result in the loss of market reputation, momentum, focus, and key personnel, customers, and partners in the transition from one CEO to the next. When an organization begins to slide towards irrelevance, it may be its turning point.

According to a new survey of corporate leaders in the Americas, 84% of tech executives are more likely to succeed than ever due to today’s rapidly changing business environment, as they are at stake. I agree that it is important. Seven out of ten survey respondents agreed that tech companies face more scrutiny than other multinationals during the transition.

Still, it turns out that tech executives don’t seem ready to move to executives like their peers in other sectors. At the same rate, three in five respondents acknowledge that documented plans are the number one determinant of a seamless transition, but their company is responsible for handling change in leadership. He said he did not have a documented plan.

If these respondents are the founders of millennial startups and have been out of the company for years, the findings may not be an issue. However, the executives we surveyed come from 160 companies that have been in business for at least 15 years 35, the largest industry cohort in the survey, technology companies.

The smallest company has at least 1,500 employees and annual revenue of $ 500 million, while the largest company has more than 500,000 employees and revenue of more than $ 100 billion. They have been around for long enough to understand and implement risk management and crisis planning, including what happens if leaders are victims of the proverbial milk truck.

Technical executives need to be more rigorous about successor development for one important reason: institutional memory. According to McKinsey & Company, tech companies are generally younger than others of their size, which is part of why the median age of S & P 500 companies plummeted from 85 in 2000 to 33 in 2018. Is explained.

These companies are clearly short-lived and have done a lot, but unlike their long-lived peers in other sectors, most companies in a hurry aren’t catching history. In fact, less than half of these tech companies formally record leader stories for posterity. It inevitably puts them at a disadvantage when they are required to embark newcomers on their C suite.

It’s best to record this history long before the fierce swirl of leadership transitions begins. Importantly, the leadership of future and future generations will help us understand important aspects of our achievements, lessons learned, culture and identity. It also explains why organizations have evolved as they are now, what connects people, and what can cause resistance based on previous experience. It’s about moving forward as much as looking back.

Most executives in our poll understand that, and 85% say that company history can help new executives learn and prepare for future challenges and opportunities. I am. One respondent said history is the mother of innovation for all types of businesses. History has written another article, but it includes a roadmap to failure as well as success.

But this documented history cannot be the Hagiography of the resigning CEO. Too often, extroverted executives spend their last years in the office building their own trophy cases. Even if they are in step with the transition plan, the majority of executives say they have already taken steps to create and strengthen their personal heritage, two-thirds of themselves. They said they had already completed their formal legacy plan. board.

Ironically, three in five also state that the CEO’s or founder’s legacy often obscures the skill sets and experiences that his successors bring. Two-thirds of tech executives believed that the longer a leader was in office, the more complex the transition would be.

Tech leaders can and do this right. When asked if the transition of the five well-known CEOs was the most successful, Apple’s Steve Jobs took over to Tim Cook (38%), and Microsoft’s page turning was from Steve Ballmer to Satya Nadella (28%). was. Other companies, General Electric, General Motors, and Goldman Sachs, each received less than 13% of the votes.

Apple’s clear advantage in this study could contradict the advice of downplaying the expansion of existing CEOs and emphasizing the move of the organization’s history to the next CEO. After all, Jobs managed his legacy carefully until the end. But even if he stayed on the central stage, he also tried to convey Apple’s institutional knowledge and spirit to Cook for 13 years sharing space on Apple’s executive floor.

Sooner or later, all of today’s executives, including the founders of startups, will depart. For everyone they leave behind, they should now begin preparing for the day.

