The book says Elon Musk wanted the job of Apple’s CEO if Tesla signed an Apple deal.

While some compare Elon Musk to Steve Jobs for his role as a technical visionary, Tesla has never entered the consumer electronics space of former Apple CEO and instead focuses primarily on electric vehicles and rockets. I chose that.

However, the mask carrier may have been pointing in a much different direction. According to a new book, he once demanded that he become Apple’s CEO if he agreed to sell Tesla to a tech giant.

A few years before Tesla established itself as the world’s most valuable automaker on the stock market, its success was not guaranteed. At the same time, Apple was beginning to move into electric vehicle technology.

At that time, Apple CEO Tim Cook, who took over Jobs, offered to Musk to buy Tesla from Apple, according to a pre-copy of the new book “Powerplay: Tesla, Elon Musk, and Betting of the Century.” Approaching the. According to The Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins.

According to a previous copy, Musk was intrigued and said he wanted to be the CEO of not only Tesla as a subsidiary, but Apple as a whole if the deal was closed.

Cook dropped the taunt and hung up, Higgins wrote.

Of course, this deal never happened.

Tesla’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

On Twitter, Musk denied that the conversation had taken place.

“Cook and I have never talked to or written to each other,” Musk wrote on Friday.

Cook and I have never talked to or written to each other.

There was a point where Apple requested to meet Cook to talk about buying Tesla. There were no proposed acquisition terms.

He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today’s value.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

At some point he admitted that he had approached Apple on the possibility of selling Tesla to a tech giant. This book also records its development.

Apple officials didn’t immediately comment on the book on Friday.

But in April 2021, Cook told The New York Times journalist Kara Swisher: Establish a lead, but keep it in EV space for such a long time. “

