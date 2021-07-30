Google Launches Mobile Attraction Tickets Globally – Skift





Skift learned that Google has taken a major step in the area of ​​tours and activities, deploying ticketing capabilities for local attractions around the world on mobile devices.

As previously reported, Google is phasing out Saturday bookings with Google for tours and activities. With this feature, tour and activity operators who have done everything from Vatican tours to Brooklyn’s Mafia history walking tours can book on Google without having to go to operators such as GetYourGuide or Tripadvisor / Viator or the websites of online travel agencies. I was able to get.

There are winners and losers in Google’s latest expansion into this sector. Google has abandoned its ambition to become a booking site, but the heavyweight division of travel comparison shopping, which has turned to search engines, is very committed to further solidifying its role as a major player in tours and attractions. Seems to be out.

A Google search for One World Observatory will bring up a direct link to the “face-to-face ticket” on the supplier’s website. These tend to provide more information on how to buy tickets when you come directly to the attraction and are not for online booking.

Previously, when Google was processing bookings on Google with the help of online travel agencies, many technology providers were involved to facilitate bookings.

However, integration with Google is less complex and may be less involved than Reserve with Google.

Google is currently scraping the web of supplier direct sales websites to get information on how to get direct tickets. This can reduce the role of booking partners from Checkfront to Fare Harbor to TripAdvisor’s La Fourchette, as far as direct supplier information and bookings are concerned. Concerned.

Here’s a link from an online travel agency above, such as the $ 43 admission ticket for the One World Observatory with apples and oranges, and the Bookety link that offers the World Trade Center 911 and Ground Zero walking tours for $ 25. It’s a free link up to. As Google is concerned. However, if you make a reservation through Trip.com or GetYourGuide, for example, the operator will have to pay a fee of about 25-30%.

Booking with Google’s previous booking partners such as Rezy, Rezdy, and Rezzo isn’t completely separate from Google’s new ticketing and tour features, but the integration isn’t as complicated as it was when Google adopted it. So it’s not very involved in connecting operators to Google. Reserve.

With the new ticketing feature, Google won’t process the booking itself, but will pass the user to the attraction’s official website or a third-party partner such as Klook, Tiqets, or Headout.

As a result, tech partners have lost to some extent and may be suffering from stature due to Google’s new features, but suppliers such as One World Observatory and Statue of Liberty are getting traffic directly from Google. , The winner. freedom.

According to sources, these free links that go directly to the attraction’s website through Google’s web scraping activities were expected to play a bigger role in the new features, which was a big shock to third-party tour and activity technology providers. was.

Google’s links to online travel agencies for tickets are currently free, but Google can now be expected to eventually offer a combination of free and paid links, as in the case of Google hotels.

The ticket feature is in Google Search and is not currently imported into Google Travel. Google Travel includes hotels, vacation rentals and flights as Google’s Travel section.

A Google spokeswoman said Google search was piloting the introduction of ticket booking links so users could easily compare options for visiting their favorite attractions.

