MTEC Smart Zone Appoints David Rowe as CEO





Houghton, Michigan (WLUC)-The MTEC SmartZone Board of Directors announced on Friday that it has appointed David Rowe as Chief Executive Officer on August 1, 2021.

Rowe is an interdisciplinary expert with a broad background in business and product development, management, finance and market research. He has a long and successful track record of developing community relationships and strategic partnerships.

Rowe is very honored to join the MTEC SmartZone team and work on building it based on the organization’s past successes. MTEC SmartZone contributes to the development and development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating meaningful career opportunities in and around Keywinault.

My goal is to further strengthen SmartZones’ relationships with Michigan Technological University researchers, local entrepreneurs, and other leading economic development organizations throughout the state, accelerating sustainable economic growth and the pace of development. Is to continue. We are fortunate to have a wealth of technical assets and hard-working engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs in the region. Finlandia University and Gogibic Community College promote the spirit of innovation that our region is acclaimed for.

MTEC SmartZone is well suited to support the commercialization of new technologies and accelerate the growth and development of new products and services. I am excited to be part of a great team at MTEC SmartZone and look forward to working with them and the Board of Directors to meet the needs of our members.

Since 2014, Rowe has been able to contribute to the growth and development of several local businesses with a wealth of work experience, and has held multiple senior-level positions throughout his career. Most notably, as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Business Development for a local engineering and technology manufacturing company, he leveraged banking and external investment opportunities to build project finance and commercialize products and intellectual property. Was developed and implemented.

In addition, in his recent position as manager of an international energy products company based in UP, he established and directed engineering services to support manufacturing facilities with more than 700 employees.

Rowes’ expertise is focused on every aspect of business development, often significantly improving sales and operational excellence.

I’m excited to carry David. Of all the candidates we interviewed, he has what we were looking for in the next CEO and will organize in the next few years based on what our team has already achieved. Advances and leads upwards. Eric Waara, Chairman of the MTEC Board of Directors and Manager of the City of Horton, said: MTEC’s board of directors also thanked Scott McKinness for his willingness to serve as interim CEO and went through a cautious process of appointing the next CEO.

Rowe holds an MBA from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad Graduate School of Business and two bachelor’s degrees in business administration and biology from Michigan Technological University.

He is a founding board member of the Innovation Shore Angel Network and previously held positions at the Michigan Technological University Presidential Search Committee, the Michigan Technological University Presidential Promotion Council, and the Michigan Technological University Fund.

Rowe is from Calmette and lives in Dol Bay with his wife Mary, daughter Sarah, and son Matthew.

About MTEC The Michigan Technological University (MTEC) SmartZone is one of 20 SmartZone incubators in Michigan. As 501 (c) (3) non-profit organizations overseen by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), their mission is to accelerate the growth of high-tech businesses in the region. Since 2003, MTEC SmartZone has provided mentoring, tech support, and other services to local businesses, creating over 800 high-tech jobs in the Houghton / Hancock region.

About MEDC The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and a leading advocate of business development, employment awareness and community development focused on the growth of the Michigan economy. The MEDCs Entrepreneurship & Innovation Initiative establishes Michigan as a place to create and grow businesses by providing high-tech start-ups with access to a variety of key resources from conception to maturity, including financing and expert advice. .. For more information on MEDC Entrepreneurship & Innovation, please visit michiganbusiness.org / entrepreneurship.

