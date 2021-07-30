Sekiro: Shadows Die 2nd Hidden Speedrun May Be First





Twitch Speed ​​Runner defeated From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twicein in just over four and a half hours with a blindfold. The infamous difficulty of this and other games in the “Soulsborne” genre often forces fans to challenge themselves in ways that go beyond the already cruel difficulties of base games. For example, after Demon’s Souls was released as the PlayStation 5 launch title and modified to support rhythm game peripherals dedicated to this task, one player was impressed with the Donkey Kong Bongo set. Defeated the Tower Knight boss.

While enthusiastic gamers have been able to pull off impressive blindfold speedruns with platformers like Super Mario Bros., soul-like games present a significant challenge. The game’s traversal mechanism attaches great importance to precise environmental navigation. Like many other FromSoftware games, Sekiro has a notorious combat mechanism and Easy Mode is not available.

With a combination of focus, memorization and reflexive gameplay, Youtuber and Twitch streamer Mitchriz has finished the Sekiroentirely blindfold. The orchid news was originally reported by Eurogamer and the footage is available on YouTube and Twitch. Despite his handicap, Mitchlis was able to win the game in 4 hours 35 minutes 13 seconds and defeated the last boss in just two attempts. This may be the first time someone has completed Sekiro under such strict restrictions, as no other blindfolded playthrough of the game is known to exist.

The success of Mitchlis is noteworthy. Even with visual power, some players chose to use mods to add easy mode to Sekiro. To navigate the infamous and difficult game without the sense of sight, Mitch Chris relied heavily on sonic cues to determine the position and condition of nearby enemies. He also counted his footsteps in areas with cliffs and water droplets and frequently swung his sword in front of him to make sure he was not stepping into the wall.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of Steam’s best-selling games and an outstanding entry in the “soulsborne” genre led by From Software. We have enough followers to justify an unconventional gameplay attempt like Mitchcriz did. The immersive sound cues that exist in the game allowed Mitchcriz to perform some of the most impressive gameplay feats by navigating the difficult levels of blindfolded Sekiro. Even if Mitchcriz wasn’t the first person to blindfold Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, this is an impressive run.

