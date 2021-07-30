How Google Thinks About Partnering with Marqeta Can Make Google Pay Useful – Digital Transactions





Alphabet Inc. Google unit is Marqeta Inc. In partnership with, we will issue tokenized virtual Google Pay cards to encourage consumers to use Google Paymore frequently for their daily purchases online and in stores.

With the new card announced this week, users can purchase with their Google Pay balance using a virtual tokenized Visa debit card stored in their Google Pay wallet. This card, which can be stored as an NFC card, can be used by sellers who support contactless payments in stores and sellers who accept tokenized payments by purchasing online using Google Pay. Google Pay users can make purchases using their card without having to manually enter their card number.

Previously, Google Pay users could only use their Google Pay balance to make personal payments, make purchases at Google-owned facilities such as the Play Store or YouTube, or transfer funds to a bank account.

A spokeswoman for Marketa has seen great demand for contactless payments and mobile wallets as people shift from cash and physical debit card payments during the pandemic.

As part of that, Google says it is introducing cards as a way to provide greater utility to Google Pay at the point of sale. Google Pay is supported on Android-based mobile devices. With the addition of the new virtual Google Pay balance card, US Android users can now easily and safely use their Google Pay balances with Google Pay sellers. We strongly believe in the ecosystem approach and aim to work with companies like Marketa that share our mission to make payments simple, secure and useful.

The Marqetas virtual card platform uses an open application programming interface to enable businesses to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards, and approve and settle transactions.

In a prepared statement, Marketa CEO Jason Gardener said the latest card-issuing power would embed the card in apps such as Google Pay and change consumer relationships with money altogether. Being able to create a new commerce vector.

