Strategy behind Providence Ventures and its direction





Renton, Washington-based Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Providence and Managing General Partner of Providence Ventures, Aaron Martin participated in the Beckers Healthcare Podcast, where the healthcare system is an innovation and venture fund strategy. I talked about what I think about.

The following is an excerpt from the podcast. Listen to the entire episode here.

Question: What happened to the Providence Venture Fund?

Aaron Martin: Given the recent advances and traction in medical technology, and the services that support medical technology, it’s working very well. There are 23 portfolio companies. I think four of them are currently worth over $ 1 billion, which is very surprising. There are a few more things that are likely to join the group soon. There have been some really great exits from the first funds that are starting to mature, and perhaps most importantly, those companies are adding significant strategic value to our healthcare system. I have four board members and work closely with these companies to transform the organization into a digital-first healthcare system.

Our innovation model is to first seek out digital opportunities that we consider to have significant strategic value for the problems that digital is trying to solve and the opportunities that we are pursuing as a healthcare system. If you find those opportunities, it’s almost certain that they will be available on other systems as well. So it turns out that it is probably a large total addressable market and a good market opportunity. It’s a good problem or an opportunity to follow.

Then go through the process of asking if you already have a solution in your existing technology portfolio. If not, go out and look for good companies that are already built, partner with them and potentially invest. If you don’t have it and can’t find it, you’ll actually create a company. This has been done twice before. Xealth was the first company we incubated and spun out. We actually partnered with financial venture capital, but more importantly, UPMC co-invested with us because it was an early customer.

